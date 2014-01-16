Fan Block Quilt Block
Assemble a 6" fan block.
Materials
- Light purple print, purple print, dark purple print, and cream print scraps
Finished block: 6" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.
From light purple print, cut:
- 2 of Pattern B
From purple print, cut:
- 2 of Pattern B
From dark purple print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern A
From cream print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern C
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together the four B pieces, alternating light purple print and purple print, to make a fan unit. Press the seam allowances toward the purple print pieces.
2. Align the center of the dark purple print A piece and the center of the fan unit. Place a pin precisely at the center of the seam (Diagram 1). Next, place a pin at each end of the curve. Continue pinning the fabric between the pins until the pieces fit together smoothly (Diagram 2). Join the two pieces. Press the seam allowance toward the fan unit.
3. In the same manner as Step 2, pin together the cream print C piece and the fan unit; join the units to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram).