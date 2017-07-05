Fall Foliage Quilt Block

Assemble a 12" Fall Foliage block.

July 05, 2017
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • 12-1/2" square of cream print
  • Assorted red print, green print, and yellow print scraps
  • Embroidery floss in matching colors
  • Fusible web

Finished block: 12" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.

From assorted red prints, cut: 

  • 4 each of patterns A and D

From assorted green prints, cut: 

  • 2 of Pattern E
  • 20 of Pattern C

From yellow print, cut: 

  • 4 of Pattern B

Assemble the Block

1. Position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 12-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse in place.

2. Using two strands of embroidery floss, blanket-stitch all the pieces in place.

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com