Fall Foliage Quilt Block
Assemble a 12" Fall Foliage block.
Materials
- 12-1/2" square of cream print
- Assorted red print, green print, and yellow print scraps
- Embroidery floss in matching colors
- Fusible web
Finished block: 12" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From assorted red prints, cut:
- 4 each of patterns A and D
From assorted green prints, cut:
- 2 of Pattern E
- 20 of Pattern C
From yellow print, cut:
- 4 of Pattern B
Assemble the Block
1. Position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 12-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse in place.
2. Using two strands of embroidery floss, blanket-stitch all the pieces in place.