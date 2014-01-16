Eight-Pointed Star Quilt Block

Materials

Cream print and assorted pastel print scraps

Finished block: 8" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From cream print, cut:

1--4-1/2" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 triangles

4--2-7/8" squares

From assorted pastel prints, cut:

8 of Diamond Pattern

Assemble the Block

Assembling the Eight-Pointed Star block involves setting in seams. The key to sewing angled pieces together is aligning marked matching points carefully. Whether you're stitching by machine or hand, start and stop sewing precisely at the matching points and backstitch to secure seam ends. This prepares the angle for the next piece to be set in.

1. Pin together two assorted pastel print diamonds (Diagram 1). Carefully align the dots indicated on the pattern. Sew together, being sure not to sew into the 1⁄4" seam allowances. Set in a cream print triangle to make a star point (Diagram 2). Repeat to make a total of four star points.

apq311671d1_600_0.jpg

apq311671d2_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together two star points, being sure not to sew into the right angle's 1⁄4" seam allowance (Diagram 3). Then set in a cream print square, as shown, to make a half block. Repeat to make a second half block.

apq311671d3_600.jpg

3. Sew together the two half blocks, being careful not to sew into the right angles' 1⁄4" seam allowances (Diagram 4). Set in the remaining two cream print squares to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram).