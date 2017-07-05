Dresden Plate Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Dresden Plate block.
Materials
- 9-1/2" square of solid green
- Light pink print, pink print, and yellow print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From light pink print, cut:
- 4 of Pattern A
From pink print, cut:
- 4 of Pattern A
From yellow print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern B
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the solid green 9-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).
2. Using threads in colors that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place.