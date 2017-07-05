Dresden Plate Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Dresden Plate block.

July 05, 2017
Materials

  • 9-1/2" square of solid green
  • Light pink print, pink print, and yellow print scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.

From light pink print, cut: 

  • 4 of Pattern A

From pink print, cut: 

  • 4 of Pattern A

From yellow print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern B

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the solid green 9-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).

2. Using threads in colors that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place.

