Double X Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Double X block.
Materials
- Solid white, blue print, and red print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
From solid white, cut:
- 3--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 6 triangles
From blue print, cut:
- 3--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 6 triangles
From red print, cut:
- 3--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 6 triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together a solid white triangle and a blue print triangle to make a blue triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the blue print triangle. Repeat to make a total of three blue triangle-squares.
2. Join a blue print triangle and a red print triangle to make a blue-and-red triangle-square (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the blue print triangle. Repeat to make a total of three blue-and-red triangle-squares.
3. Sew together a solid white triangle and a red print triangle to make a red triangle-square (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance toward the red print triangle. Repeat to make a total of three red triangle-squares.
4. Lay out the triangle-squares in three horizontal rows (Diagram 4). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.