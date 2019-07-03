Double T Quilt Block

Materials

* Cream print and white print scraps

Finished block: 12" square

Cut the Fabrics

From cream print, cut:

* 2--4-7/8" squares

* 1--4-1/2" square

* 16--2-1/2" squares

From white print, cut:

* 2--4-7/8" squares

* 8--2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles

Assemble the Block

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print 4-7/8" square and 2-1/2" square.

2. Layer a marked cream print 4-7/8" square atop a white print 4-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on marked line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

100580230_d1_600_0.jpg

3. Align a marked cream print 2-1/2" square with one end of a white print 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of drawn line). Sew on marked line; trim seam allowances to 1/4". Press open attached triangle.

100580231_d2_600_0.jpg

4. Align a marked cream print 2-1/2" square with opposite end of Step 3 rectangle. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit (Diagram 3). The unit should be 2-1/2×4-1/2" including seam allowances.

100580232_d3_600_0.jpg

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make eight Flying Geese units total.

6. Join two Flying Geese units to make a pair (Diagram 4). The pieced Flying Geese pair should measure 4-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four Flying Geese pairs.

100580233_d4_600_0.jpg

7. Lay out the cream print 4-1/2" square, triangle-squares, and Flying Geese pairs in three horizontal rows (Diagram 5). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in the first and third rows toward the triangle-squares and in the second row toward the center square. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction. The block should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.