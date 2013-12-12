Double Nine-Patch Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Double Nine-Patch block.

December 12, 2013
Materials

  • White print and green print scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

From white print, cut:

  • 4--3-1/2" squares
  • 20--1-1/2" squares

From green print, cut:

  • 25--1-1/2" squares

Assemble the Block

1.  Lay out four white print 1-1/2" squares and five green print 1-1/2" squares in three horizontal rows (Diagram 1). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the green print squares. Then join the rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. The pieced Nine-Patch unit should measure 3-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of five Nine-Patch units.

2.  Lay out the Nine-Patch units and white print 3-1/2" squares in three horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the white print squares. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

