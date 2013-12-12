Double Four-Patch Quilt Block
Assemble an 8" Double Four-Patch block.
Materials
- Cream print and assorted print scraps
Finished block: 8" square
Cut the Fabrics
From cream print, cut:
- 2--4-1/2" squares
From assorted prints, cut:
- 8--2-1/2" squares
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together four assorted print 2-1/2" squares in pairs (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowances in opposite directions, then join the pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. Repeat to make a second Four-Patch unit.
2. Sew together the two Four-Patch units and two cream print squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the cream print squares. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance in one direction.