Double Four-Patch Quilt Block

Assemble an 8" Double Four-Patch block.

December 12, 2013
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • Cream print and assorted print scraps

Finished block: 8" square

Cut the Fabrics

From cream print, cut:

  • 2--4-1/2" squares

From assorted prints, cut:

  • 8--2-1/2" squares

Assemble the Block

1.  Sew together four assorted print 2-1/2" squares in pairs (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowances in opposite directions, then join the pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. Repeat to make a second Four-Patch unit.

2.  Sew together the two Four-Patch units and two cream print squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the cream print squares. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance in one direction.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com