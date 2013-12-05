Dolly Madison's Star Quilt Block

Materials

Solid yellow and solid white scraps

Finished block: 18" square

Cut the Fabrics

From solid yellow, cut:

14--3" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 28 small triangles

5--2-1/2" squares

From solid white, cut:

4--6-1/2" squares

2--5-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 large triangles

10--3" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 20 small triangles

4--2-1/2" squares

Assemble the Block

1. Lay out the solid yellow 2-1/2" squares and solid white 2-1/2" squares in three horizontal rows (Diagram 1). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the yellow squares. Then join the rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. Press the seam allowances open. The Nine-Patch unit should measure 6-1/2" square, including seam allowances.

screen_shot_2013-12-10_at_11.36.06_am.png

2. Sew together one solid yellow small triangle and one solid white small triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the yellow triangle. Repeat to make a total of 12 triangle-squares.

screen_shot_2013-12-10_at_11.36.14_am.png

3. Sew two solid white small triangles to a triangle-square to make a Triangle Unit 1 (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances toward the triangle-square. Repeat to make a total of four of Triangle Unit 1.

screen_shot_2013-12-10_at_11.36.20_am.png

4. Sew two solid yellow small triangles to a triangle-square to make a Triangle Unit 2 (Diagram 4). Press the seam allowances toward the yellow triangles. Repeat to make a total of eight of Triangle Unit 2.

screen_shot_2013-12-10_at_11.36.27_am.png

5. Sew together one Triangle Unit 1, two of Triangle Unit 2, and one solid white large triangle in pairs (Diagram 5). Press the seam allowances toward the Triangle Unit 1 and the solid white triangle. Then join the pairs to make a star point unit. The pieced star point unit should measure 6-1/2" square, including seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four star point units.

screen_shot_2013-12-10_at_11.36.33_am.png

6. Lay out the Nine-Patch unit, four star point units, and four solid white 6-1/2" squares in three horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the Nine-Patch unit and solid white squares. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.