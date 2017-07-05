Daisy Days Quilt Block
Assemble a 6" Daisy Days block.
Advertisement
Download this Project
Materials
- 6-1/2" square of yellow print
- Dark purple print, light purple print, gold print, and solid green scraps
- Machine-embroidery thread
- Fusible web
Finished block: 6" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From dark purple print, cut:
- 1 each of patterns A, B, and D
From light purple print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern C
From gold print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern E
From solid green, cut:
- 1 of Pattern F
- 2 of Pattern G
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the yellow print 6-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the pieces in place.
2. Using matching thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each fused piece to make a block.