Daisy Days Quilt Block

Assemble a 6" Daisy Days block.

July 05, 2017
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • 6-1/2" square of yellow print
  • Dark purple print, light purple print, gold print, and solid green scraps
  • Machine-embroidery thread
  • Fusible web

Finished block: 6" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.

From dark purple print, cut:

  • 1 each of patterns A, B, and D

From light purple print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern C

From gold print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern E

From solid green, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern F
  • 2 of Pattern G

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the yellow print 6-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the pieces in place.

2. Using matching thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each fused piece to make a block.

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com