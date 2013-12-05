Cubed Lattice Quilt Block

Assemble a 12" Cubed Lattice block.

December 05, 2013
Materials

  • White print, tan print, purple check, and dark purple print scraps

Finished block: 12" square

Cut the Fabrics

From white print, cut:

  • 4--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 triangles

From tan print, cut:

  • 4--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 triangles

From purple check, cut:

  • 4--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 triangles

From dark purple print, cut:

  • 4--3-1/2" squares

Assemble the Block

1.  Sew together one white print triangle and one purple check triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the purple check triangle. Repeat to make a total of four white-and-purple check triangle-squares. In the same manner, make four white-and-tan triangle-squares and four tan-and-purple check triangle-squares.

2.  Lay out the triangle-squares and dark purple print squares as shown in Diagram 2. Sew together to make one of Unit A and one of Unit B. Repeat to make a second Unit A and a second Unit B.

3.  Sew together the units in pairs (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances toward Unit B. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance open.

