Cubed Lattice Quilt Block
Assemble a 12" Cubed Lattice block.
Materials
- White print, tan print, purple check, and dark purple print scraps
Finished block: 12" square
Cut the Fabrics
From white print, cut:
- 4--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 triangles
From tan print, cut:
- 4--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 triangles
From purple check, cut:
- 4--3-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 triangles
From dark purple print, cut:
- 4--3-1/2" squares
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one white print triangle and one purple check triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the purple check triangle. Repeat to make a total of four white-and-purple check triangle-squares. In the same manner, make four white-and-tan triangle-squares and four tan-and-purple check triangle-squares.
2. Lay out the triangle-squares and dark purple print squares as shown in Diagram 2. Sew together to make one of Unit A and one of Unit B. Repeat to make a second Unit A and a second Unit B.
3. Sew together the units in pairs (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances toward Unit B. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance open.