Cozy Posies Quilt Block
Assemble a 6" Cozy Posies block.
Materials
- 6-1/2" square of solid off-white flannel
- Solid green and assorted plaid and print scraps
- Embroidery floss in contrasting colors
- Fusible web
Finished block: 6" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in the download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.
From solid green, cut:
- 2 of Pattern C
From assorted plaids and prints, cut:
- 2 of Pattern A
- 1 of Pattern B
- 3 of Pattern D
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the solid off-white 6-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the pieces in place.
2. Using two strands of contrasting embroidery floss, blanket- stitch the appliqué pieces in place.