Cozy Posies Quilt Block

Assemble a 6" Cozy Posies block.

July 21, 2017
Materials

  • 6-1/2" square of solid off-white flannel
  • Solid green and assorted plaid and print scraps
  • Embroidery floss in contrasting colors
  • Fusible web

Finished block: 6" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in the download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.

From solid green, cut: 

  • 2 of Pattern C

From assorted plaids and prints, cut: 

  • 2 of Pattern A
  • 1 of Pattern B
  • 3 of Pattern D

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the solid off-white 6-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the pieces in place.

2. Using two strands of contrasting embroidery floss, blanket- stitch the appliqué pieces in place.

