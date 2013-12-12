Country Pinwheel Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Country Pinwheel block.

December 12, 2013
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • Green print, blue print, purple print, red print, and cream print scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

From green print, cut:

  • 2--3-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

From blue print, cut:

  • 2--3-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

From purple print, cut:

  • 2--3-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

From red print, cut:

  • 2--3-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

From cream print, cut:

  • 8--3-1/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles

Assemble the Block

1.  Sew together one green print triangle and one cream print triangle to make a green triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the green triangle. Repeat to make a total of four green triangle-squares.

2.  Sew together the four green triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a green unit.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a blue unit, purple unit, and red unit.

4.  Sew together the four units in pairs (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance in one direction.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com