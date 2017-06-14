Colorado Quilt Block
Assemble an 8" Colorado block.
Materials
- White print and purple print scraps
Finished block: 8" square
Cut the Fabrics
From white print, cut:
- 8--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles
From purple print, cut:
- 8--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one white print triangle and one purple print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the purple triangle. Repeat to make a total of 16 triangle-squares.
2. Lay out the triangle-squares in four horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction in each row. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.