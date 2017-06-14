Colorado Quilt Block

Assemble an 8" Colorado block.

June 14, 2017
Materials

  • White print and purple print scraps

Finished block: 8" square

Cut the Fabrics

From white print, cut:

  • 8--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles

From purple print, cut:

  • 8--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one white print triangle and one purple print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the purple triangle. Repeat to make a total of 16 triangle-squares.

2. Lay out the triangle-squares in four horizontal rows (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction in each row. Then join the rows to make a block. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

