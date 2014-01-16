Coffee Time Quilt Block

Materials

Light tan print and blue print scraps

Finished block: 6" square

Cut the Fabrics

From light tan print, cut:

1--1-1/2×6-1/2" rectangle

1--1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangle

2--1-1/2" squares

2--1-1/4×1-3/4" rectangles

1--1-1/8×1-3/4" rectangle

From blue print, cut:

1--4-1/4×4-1/2" rectangle

1--1-1/2×6-1/2" rectangle

3--1-1/8×1-3/4" rectangles

Assemble the Block

1. With long edges aligned, join the light tan print 1-1/8×1-3/4" rectangle and one blue print 1-1/8×1-3/4" rectangle to make a rectangle unit (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the blue rectangle.

apq311702_coffeetime_convertedd1_600.jpg

2. Sew a blue print 1-1/8×1-3/4" rectangle to the top and bottom edges of the rectangle unit. Press the seam allowances toward the blue rectangles.

3. Add a light tan print 1-1/4×1-3/4" rectangle to the top and bottom edges of the rectangle unit to make the cup handle unit. Press the seam allowances toward the blue rectangles. The pieced cup handle unit should measure 1-3/4×4-1/2", including the seam allowances.

4. Add the cup handle unit to one long side of the blue print 4-1/4×4-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the blue rectangle.

apq311702_coffeetime_convertedd2_600.jpg

5. Add a light tan print 1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangle to the opposite edge of the blue print rectangle. Press the seam allowance toward the blue rectangle. Then sew the light tan print 1-1/2×6-1/2" rectangle to the top edge of the blue print rectangle to make the cup unit. Press the seam allowance toward the light tan rectangle. The pieced cup unit should measure 6-1/2×5-1/2", including the seam allowances.

6. For accurate sewing lines, use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of each light tan print 1-1/2" square.

7. Align one light tan print square with one end of the blue print 1-1/2×6-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 3, Step 1; note the placement of the sewing line). Stitch on the sewing line; trim the seam allowance to 1⁄4" (Step 2). Press open the attached light tan triangle (Step 3). In the same manner, sew the remaining light tan print square on the opposite end of the blue print rectangle to make the saucer unit. The pieced saucer unit should measure 1-1/2×6-1/2", including the seam allowances. Join the saucer unit to the bottom of the cup unit to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowance toward the saucer unit.