Cluster of Stars Quilt Block

Materials

Light pink print and dark pink print scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

From light pink print, cut:

5--2-3/4" squares

4--1-5/8" squares

12--1-5/8×23/4" rectangles

From dark pink print, cut:

4--2-3/4" squares

32--1-5/8" squares

Assemble the Block

1. For accurate sewing lines, use a quilting pencil to mark each dark pink print 1-5/8" square with a diagonal line on the wrong side of the fabric.

2. With right sides together, align a marked dark pink print square with one corner of a light pink print 2-3/4" square (Diagram 1; note the placement of the diagonal line). Stitch on the marked sewing line; trim the seam allowance to 1/4". Press the attached triangle open. Align a second marked dark pink print square with the opposite corner of the light pink print square; stitch, trim, and press as before. Sew a marked dark pink print square in the remaining corners of the light pink print square to make a square-in-a-square unit. Repeat to make a total of four square-in-a-square units.

apq311661_clustserupdated_convertedd1_600.jpg

3. Align a marked dark pink print square with one end of a light pink print 1-5/8×2-3/4" rectangle (Diagram 2). Stitch on the sewing line; trim the seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open the attached dark pink print triangle. Repeat with a second dark pink print square on the opposite end of the rectangle to make a Flying Geese unit (Diagram 3). The pieced Flying Geese unit should measure 1-5/8×2-3/4", including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of eight Flying Geese units.

apq311661_clustserupdated_convertedd2_600.jpg

apq311661_clustserupdated_convertedd3_600.jpg

4. Lay out the square-in-a-square units, Flying Geese units, and remaining squares and rectangles in five horizontal rows (Diagram 4). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances away from the Flying Geese and square-in-a-square units. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.