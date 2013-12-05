Churn Dash Quilt Block

Assemble a 6" Churn Dash block.

December 05, 2013
Materials

  • Red print, green print, and cream print scraps

Finished block: 6" square

Cut the Fabrics

From red print, cut:

  • 2--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

From green print, cut:

  • 2--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
  • 4--1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles

From cream print, cut:

  • 1--2-1/2" square
  • 4--1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one red print triangle and one green print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the green triangle. Repeat to make a total of four triangle-squares.

2. Aligning long edges, sew together one green print rectangle and one cream print rectangle to make a rectangle unit (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the green rectangle. Repeat to make a total of four rectangle units.

3. Lay out the triangle-squares, rectangle units, and cream print square in three horizontal rows (Diagram 3). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the triangle-squares or center square. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.

