Churn Dash Quilt Block
Assemble a 6" Churn Dash block.
Materials
- Red print, green print, and cream print scraps
Finished block: 6" square
Cut the Fabrics
From red print, cut:
- 2--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
From green print, cut:
- 2--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
- 4--1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles
From cream print, cut:
- 1--2-1/2" square
- 4--1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one red print triangle and one green print triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the green triangle. Repeat to make a total of four triangle-squares.
2. Aligning long edges, sew together one green print rectangle and one cream print rectangle to make a rectangle unit (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the green rectangle. Repeat to make a total of four rectangle units.
3. Lay out the triangle-squares, rectangle units, and cream print square in three horizontal rows (Diagram 3). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the triangle-squares or center square. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.