Cherry Wreath Quilt Block

Assemble a 10-1/2" Cherry Wreath block.

July 05, 2017
Materials

  • 11" square of cream print
  • Green print and red print scraps
  • Fusible web

Finished block: 10-1/2" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.

From green print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern A
  • 15 of Pattern B
  • 4 of Pattern C

From red print, cut: 

  • 15 of Pattern D

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 11" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the pieces in place.

2. Use coordinating thread to machine-blanket-stitch the appliqués in place.

