Cherry Wreath Quilt Block
Assemble a 10-1/2" Cherry Wreath block.
Materials
- 11" square of cream print
- Green print and red print scraps
- Fusible web
Finished block: 10-1/2" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From green print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern A
- 15 of Pattern B
- 4 of Pattern C
From red print, cut:
- 15 of Pattern D
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 11" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram). Fuse the pieces in place.
2. Use coordinating thread to machine-blanket-stitch the appliqués in place.