Cherry Pie Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Cherry Pie block.
Materials
- 9-1/2" square of cream print
- Red print, brown print, and green print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From assorted red prints, cut:
- 3 of Pattern C
From brown print, cut:
- 1 each of patterns A and B
From green print, cut:
- 1 each of patterns D and D reversed
Assemble The Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 9-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).
2. Using small slip stitches and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place to make a block, starting with the stems.