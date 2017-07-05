Charter Oak Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" Charter Oak block.

July 05, 2017
Download this Project

Materials

  • 9-1/2" square of cream print
  • Green print, red print, and blue print scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.

From green print, cut: 

  • 4 of Pattern A

From red print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern B

From blue print, cut: 

  • 1 of Pattern C

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the cream print 9-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).

2. Using small slip stitches and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place to make a block, starting with the leaf pieces.

