Cat's Meow Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" cat block.
Materials
- 9-1/2" square of tan print
- Dark red print and solid black scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in the download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.
From dark red print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern A
From solid black, cut:
- 1 of Pattern B
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the tan print 9-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).
2. Using your chosen appliqué method and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place, starting with the cat.