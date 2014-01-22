Cat's Meow Quilt Block

Assemble a 9" cat block.

January 22, 2014
Materials

  • 9-1/2" square of tan print
  • Dark red print and solid black scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece. Before beginning, read All About Appliqué in the download. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method to make templates (if necessary), cut fabric pieces, and prepare them.

From dark red print, cut:

  • 1 of Pattern A

From solid black, cut:

  • 1 of Pattern B

Assemble the Block

1.  Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the tan print 9-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).

2.  Using your chosen appliqué method and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place, starting with the cat.

