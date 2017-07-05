Butterfly Quilt Block
Assemble a 6-1/2" Butterfly block.
Materials
- 7" square of muslin
- Pink, peach, and purple print scraps
- Embroidery floss to match wing colors
Finished block: 6-1/2" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From pink print, cut:
- 1 each of patterns A and B
From peach print, cut:
- 1 each of patterns C and D
From purple print, cut:
- 1 of Pattern E
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the muslin 7" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).
2. Using small slip stitches and threads that match the fabrics, appliqué the pieces in place, starting with the bottom layer and working toward the top.
3. Stem-stitch the butterfly antennae using one strand of floss and tiny stitches.