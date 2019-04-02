Broken Dishes Quilt Block

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Scraps of dark green, blue, and light green prints

Finished block: 4-1/4"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From dark green print, cut:

2--3" squares

From blue print, cut:

1--3" square

From light green print, cut:

1--3" square

Assemble Block

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each dark green print 3" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked dark green print square atop a blue print 3" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching a scant 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line and press open to make two blue triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-5/8" square including seam allowances.

brokendishes_d1.jpg

3. Using remaining marked dark green print square and light green print 3" square, repeat Step 2 to make two green triangle-squares (Diagram 2).

brokendishes_d2.jpg

4. Sew together triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 3). Join pairs to make a Broken Dishes unit. The unit should be 4-3/4" square including seam allowances.