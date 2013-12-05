Bright Hopes Quilt Block

Assemble a 6" Bright Hopes block.

December 05, 2013
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • Cream print, green print, and pink print scraps

Finished block: 6" square

Cut the Fabrics

From cream print, cut:

  • 1--3-1/2" square

From green print, cut:

  • 2--2×5" rectangles

From pink print, cut:

  • 2--2×5" rectangles

Assemble the Block

1.  Place a green print 2×5" rectangle along the top edge of the cream print 3-1/2" square. Sew together, stopping 1" from the top left corner (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the green rectangle.

2.  Sew a pink print 2×5" rectangle to the right-hand edge of the Step 1 unit. Press the seam allowance toward the pink print rectangle. Then join a green print 2×5" rectangle to the bottom edge of the unit (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the green print rectangle.

3.  Add a pink print 2×5" rectangle to the left-hand edge of the Step 2 unit. Complete the block by sewing the remaining portion of the first green print rectangle in place (Diagram 3).

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com