Bright Hopes Quilt Block
Assemble a 6" Bright Hopes block.
Materials
- Cream print, green print, and pink print scraps
Finished block: 6" square
Cut the Fabrics
From cream print, cut:
- 1--3-1/2" square
From green print, cut:
- 2--2×5" rectangles
From pink print, cut:
- 2--2×5" rectangles
Assemble the Block
1. Place a green print 2×5" rectangle along the top edge of the cream print 3-1/2" square. Sew together, stopping 1" from the top left corner (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the green rectangle.
2. Sew a pink print 2×5" rectangle to the right-hand edge of the Step 1 unit. Press the seam allowance toward the pink print rectangle. Then join a green print 2×5" rectangle to the bottom edge of the unit (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the green print rectangle.
3. Add a pink print 2×5" rectangle to the left-hand edge of the Step 2 unit. Complete the block by sewing the remaining portion of the first green print rectangle in place (Diagram 3).