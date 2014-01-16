Bow Tie Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Bow Tie block.
Materials
- Light purple print and dark purple print scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.
From light purple print, cut:
- 2 of Bow Tie Pattern
From dark purple print, cut:
- 2 of Bow Tie Pattern
- 1-3-1/2" square
Assemble the Block
Assembling the Bow Tie block involves setting in seams. The key to sewing angled pieces together is aligning marked matching points carefully. Whether you're stitching by machine or hand, start and stop sewing precisely at the matching points and backstitch to secure seam ends. This prepares the angle for the next piece to be set in.
1. Sew dark purple print bow tie pieces to opposite edges of the dark purple print square, being sure not to sew into the 1⁄4" seam allowances (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowances toward the dark purple print bow tie pieces.
2. Referring to Diagram 2, set in the light purple print bow tie pieces to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram).