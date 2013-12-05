Bear's Paw Quilt Block

Materials

Solid black and solid pink scraps

Finished block: 14" square

Cut the Fabrics

From solid black, cut:

8--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles

4--2-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles

4--2-1/2" squares

From solid pink, cut:

4--4-1/2" squares

8--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles

1--2-1/2" square

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together a solid pink triangle and a solid black triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the black triangle. Repeat to make a total of 16 triangle-squares.

100221401_600.jpg

2. Join two triangle-squares into a pair. Add the pair to one side of a solid pink 4-1/2" square (Diagram 2). Then join two triangle-squares and a solid black 2-1/2" square to make a unit. Press the seam allowances in one direction. Then add the unit to the adjacent edge of the solid pink square to make a paw unit. Press the seam allowance toward the pink square. The pieced paw unit should measure 6-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four paw units.

100221402_600.jpg

3. Lay out the four paw units, the solid pink 2-1/2" square, and four solid black 2-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles in three horizontal rows (Diagram 3). Sew together the units in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the solid black 2-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances toward the center row.