Bear Tracks Quilt Block
Assemble a 12" Bear Tracks block.
Materials
- Cream print, red print, blue print, green print, and brown print scraps
Finished block: 12" square
Cut the Fabrics
From cream print, cut:
- 8--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles
- 4--2-1/2" squares
From each of the red, blue, green, and brown prints, cut:
- 1--4-1/2" square
- 2--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Join one cream print triangle and one green print triangle to make a green triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the green triangle. The pieced triangle-square should measure 2-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four green triangle-squares.
2. Lay out the four green triangle- squares, a cream print 2-1/2" square, and the green print 4-1/2" square in sections (Diagram 2). Sew together the pieces in sections. Then join the sections to make a Bear's Paw unit. The pieced unit should measure 6-1/2" square, including the seam allowances.
3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a total of four Bear's Paw units, one of each color.
4. Sew together the Bear's Paw units in pairs (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a block. Press the seam allowance in one direction.