Bear Tracks Quilt Block

Materials

Cream print, red print, blue print, green print, and brown print scraps

Finished block: 12" square

Cut the Fabrics

From cream print, cut:

8--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles

4--2-1/2" squares

From each of the red, blue, green, and brown prints, cut:

1--4-1/2" square

2--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 triangles

Assemble the Block

1. Join one cream print triangle and one green print triangle to make a green triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the green triangle. The pieced triangle-square should measure 2-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four green triangle-squares.

apq311690-converted_d1_600.jpg

2. Lay out the four green triangle- squares, a cream print 2-1/2" square, and the green print 4-1/2" square in sections (Diagram 2). Sew together the pieces in sections. Then join the sections to make a Bear's Paw unit. The pieced unit should measure 6-1/2" square, including the seam allowances.

apq311690-converted_d2_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a total of four Bear's Paw units, one of each color.