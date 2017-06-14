Basket in a Basket Quilt Block

Materials

Red print, solid white, and yellow print scraps

Finished block: 10" square

Cut the Fabrics

From red print, cut:

5--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 10 small triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)

1--2-1/2" square

From solid white, cut:

1--4-7/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)

6--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 12 small triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)

2--2-1/2 ×6-1/2" rectangles

1--2-1/2" square

From yellow print, cut:

1--4-7/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)

3--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 6 small triangles

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one red print small triangle and one solid white small triangle to make a small red-and-white triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the red triangle. The pieced small triangle-square should measure 2-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of seven small red-and-white triangle-squares.

apq311686_d1_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 using red print small triangles and yellow print small triangles to make a total of two small red-and-yellow triangle-squares (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the red print triangles.

apq311686_d2_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 1 using solid white small triangles and yellow print small triangles to make a total of four small white-and-yellow triangle-squares (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances toward the yellow print triangles.

apq311686_d3_600.jpg

4. Repeat Step 1 using a solid white large triangle and a yellow print large triangle to make a large white- and-yellow triangle-square (Diagram 4). Press the seam allowance toward the yellow print triangle. The pieced large triangle-square should measure 4-1/2" square, including the seam allowances.

apq311686_d4_600.jpg

5. Lay out the small and large triangle-squares, the solid white square and rectangles, and the red print square in sections (Diagram 5).

apq311686_d5_600.jpg