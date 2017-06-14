Basket in a Basket Quilt Block
Assemble a 10" Basket in a Basket block.
Materials
- Red print, solid white, and yellow print scraps
Finished block: 10" square
Cut the Fabrics
From red print, cut:
- 5--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 10 small triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)
- 1--2-1/2" square
From solid white, cut:
- 1--4-7/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)
- 6--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 12 small triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)
- 2--2-1/2 ×6-1/2" rectangles
- 1--2-1/2" square
From yellow print, cut:
- 1--4-7/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for a total of 2 large triangles (you'll have 1 leftover triangle)
- 3--2-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 6 small triangles
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one red print small triangle and one solid white small triangle to make a small red-and-white triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowance toward the red triangle. The pieced small triangle-square should measure 2-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of seven small red-and-white triangle-squares.
2. Repeat Step 1 using red print small triangles and yellow print small triangles to make a total of two small red-and-yellow triangle-squares (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the red print triangles.
3. Repeat Step 1 using solid white small triangles and yellow print small triangles to make a total of four small white-and-yellow triangle-squares (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances toward the yellow print triangles.
4. Repeat Step 1 using a solid white large triangle and a yellow print large triangle to make a large white- and-yellow triangle-square (Diagram 4). Press the seam allowance toward the yellow print triangle. The pieced large triangle-square should measure 4-1/2" square, including the seam allowances.
5. Lay out the small and large triangle-squares, the solid white square and rectangles, and the red print square in sections (Diagram 5).
6. Sew together the pieces in each section. Press the seam allowances in one direction. Then join the sections to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.