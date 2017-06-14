Bachelor Buttons Quilt Block
Assemble a 3" Bachelor Buttons block.
Materials
- Solid white and green print scraps
Finished block: 3" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.
From solid white, cut:
- 4 each of patterns A and A reversed
From green print, cut:
- 4 of Pattern B
Assemble the Block
1. Sew together one solid white A triangle, one green print B triangle, and one solid white A reversed triangle to make a pieced unit (Pieced Unit Diagram). Press the seam allowances toward the white triangles. The pieced unit should measure 2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four pieced units.
2. Lay out the four pieced units in two pairs (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew together the pairs. Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Then join the pairs to make a block. Press the seam allowance in one direction.