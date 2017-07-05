Baby Rose Quilt Block

Assemble a 14" Baby Rose block.

July 05, 2017
Advertisement
Download this Project

Materials

  • 14-1/2" square of solid white
  • Solid pink, solid blue, and solid green scraps

Finished block: 14" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.

From solid pink, cut: 

  • 5 of Pattern C

From solid blue, cut: 

  • 5 of Pattern D

From solid green, cut:

  • 4 each of patterns A and B

Assemble the Block

1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the solid white 14-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).

2. With matching thread on top and white thread on the bobbin, machine-blind-hemstitch the pieces in place.

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com