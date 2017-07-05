Baby Rose Quilt Block
Assemble a 14" Baby Rose block.
Materials
- 14-1/2" square of solid white
- Solid pink, solid blue, and solid green scraps
Finished block: 14" square
Cut the Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Choose a method of appliqué, then refer to the instructions for your chosen appliqué method in the download to cut fabric pieces and prepare them.
From solid pink, cut:
- 5 of Pattern C
From solid blue, cut:
- 5 of Pattern D
From solid green, cut:
- 4 each of patterns A and B
Assemble the Block
1. Prepare and position the appliqué pieces on the solid white 14-1/2" square (Appliqué Placement Diagram).
2. With matching thread on top and white thread on the bobbin, machine-blind-hemstitch the pieces in place.