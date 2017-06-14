Arrowhead Quilt Block

Materials

White print, solid pink, and solid gold scraps

Finished block: 14" square

Cut the Fabrics

From white print, cut:

1--4-3/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 large triangles

24--2-1/4" squares

From solid pink, cut:

2--4-3/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for a total of 8 large triangles

1--4" square

4--3" squares

12--2-1/4" squares

From solid gold, cut:

4--2-5/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 8 small triangles

Assemble Unit A

1. Sew the long side of one solid gold small triangle to one edge of a solid pink 3" square (Diagram 1). Join a short side of a solid pink large triangle to the opposite edge of the solid pink square. Press the seam allowances toward the pink square. Join the long side of another solid gold small triangle to an edge of the solid pink square; press the seam allowance toward the solid gold triangle.

apq311708_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together a solid pink large triangle and a white print large triangle to make a pair (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the white triangle.

apq311708_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew the triangle pair to the Step 1 unit (Diagram 3) to make a Unit A. Pieced Unit A should measure 5-3/4 ×4", including the seam allowances.

apq311708_d3_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 to make a total of four of Unit A.

Assemble Unit B

1. Lay out six white print 2-1/4" squares and three solid pink 2-1/4"squares in three horizontal rows (Diagram 4).

apq311708_d4_600.jpg

2. Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a Unit B. Pieced Unit B should measure 5-3/4" square, including the seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a total of four of Unit B.

Assemble the Block

1. Lay out the A and B units and the solid pink 4" square in three horizontal rows (Diagram 5).

apq311708_600.jpg