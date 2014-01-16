Arkansas Star Quilt Block

Materials

White print, pink print, and blue print scraps

Finished block: 6" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From white print, cut:

4--2-1/2"squares

4 each of patterns A and A reversed

From pink print, cut:

2 of Pattern B

1--3-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 triangles (you'll have two leftover triangles)

From blue print, cut:

2 of Pattern B

1--3-1/4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for a total of 4 triangles (you'll have two leftover triangles)

Assemble the Block

1. Sew together one white print A triangle, one white print A reversed triangle, and one pink print B triangle to make a pieced star point (Diagram 1). Press the seam allowances toward the B triangle. Repeat to make a second pieced star point. Then, using the remaining white print A pieces and the blue print B triangles, make an additional two pieced star points.

100221398_600.jpg

2. Sew together two pink print triangles and two blue print triangles in pairs (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances open. Then join the pairs to make the pieced star center. Press the seam allowance open.

100221399_600.jpg

3. Lay out the star center, star points, and white print 2-1/2" squares (Diagram 3). Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.