American Beauty Quilt Block

Materials

Red print and solid cream scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From red print, cut:

1--3-1⁄2" square

4 each of patterns B and B reversed

From solid cream, cut:

4--3-1⁄2" squares

4--2" squares

4 of Pattern A

Assemble the Block

1. For accurate sewing lines, use a quilter's pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of the four solid cream 2" squares.

2. With right sides together, align a marked solid cream 2" square with one corner of the red print 3-1⁄2" square (see Diagram 1; note the placement of the diagonal line). Stitch on the marked sewing line; trim the seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press the attached triangle open. Align a second marked solid cream 2" square with the opposite corner of the red print square; stitch, trim, and press as before. Sew a marked solid cream 2" square to each remaining corner of the red print square to make a center unit. The pieced center unit should measure 3-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances.

apq311706_americanbeauty_convertedd1_600.jpg

3. Join a red print B triangle, a solid cream A triangle, and a red print B reversed triangle to make a star point unit (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the red print triangles. The pieced star point unit should measure 3-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four star point units.

apq311706_americanbeauty_convertedd2_600.jpg

4. Lay out the center unit, the four star point units, and the four solid cream 3-1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows (Diagram 3). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the solid cream squares and center unit. Then join the rows to make a block (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances in one direction.