Alabama Quilt Block

Materials

Solid white, solid blue, and solid pink scraps

Finished block: 9" square

Cut the Fabrics

From solid white, cut:

4--1-1/2 ×7-1/2" rectangles

4--1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangles

12--1-1/2" squares

From solid blue, cut:

4--1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangles

4--1-1/2" squares

From solid pink, cut:

13--1-1/2" squares

Assemble the Block

1. Lay out four solid white squares and five solid pink squares in three horizontal rows (Diagram 1). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the pink squares. Then join the rows to make a Nine-Patch unit.

apq311659_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together two solid white squares, one solid blue square, and one solid pink square in pairs (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the blue and pink squares. Then join the pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. Repeat to make a total of four Four- Patch units.

apq311659_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew together one solid white 1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangle and one solid blue 1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangle to make a rectangle unit (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance toward the solid blue rectangle. Repeat to make a total of four rectangle units.

apq311659_d3_600.jpg

4. Lay out the Nine-Patch unit, Four-Patch units, and rectangle units in three horizontal rows (Diagram 4). Sew together the units in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the rectangle units. Then join the rows to make the block center. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

apq311659_d4_600.jpg