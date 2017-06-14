Alabama Quilt Block
Assemble a 9" Alabama block.
Materials
- Solid white, solid blue, and solid pink scraps
Finished block: 9" square
Cut the Fabrics
From solid white, cut:
- 4--1-1/2 ×7-1/2" rectangles
- 4--1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangles
- 12--1-1/2" squares
From solid blue, cut:
- 4--1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangles
- 4--1-1/2" squares
From solid pink, cut:
- 13--1-1/2" squares
Assemble the Block
1. Lay out four solid white squares and five solid pink squares in three horizontal rows (Diagram 1). Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the pink squares. Then join the rows to make a Nine-Patch unit.
2. Sew together two solid white squares, one solid blue square, and one solid pink square in pairs (Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the blue and pink squares. Then join the pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press the seam allowance in one direction. Repeat to make a total of four Four- Patch units.
3. Sew together one solid white 1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangle and one solid blue 1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangle to make a rectangle unit (Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance toward the solid blue rectangle. Repeat to make a total of four rectangle units.
4. Lay out the Nine-Patch unit, Four-Patch units, and rectangle units in three horizontal rows (Diagram 4). Sew together the units in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the rectangle units. Then join the rows to make the block center. Press the seam allowances in one direction.
5. Add solid white 1-1/2 ×7-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of the block center (Block Assembly Diagram). Press the seam allowances toward the white rectangles. Then add a solid pink square to each end of each remaining solid white 1-1/2 ×7-1/2" rectangle to make a border unit. Press the seam allowances toward the white rectangles. Add the border units to the remaining edges of the block center. Press the seam allowances toward the border units.