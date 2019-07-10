Projects Using Precut Strips
Precut 2-1/2"-wide strips make quick work of quilts. Choose a favorite roll of precuts for a project that looks coordinated with little effort.
Seaside Cottage
Kick back and relax! Precut bundles make it easy to create a scrappy throw that's perfect for lying out on the beach or keeping cozy on crisp evenings.
Add It Up
What's the sum of Nine-Patches and Rail Fences? A fabulous quilt with the look of plus signs.
Easy as 1-2-3
Brighten a room with the help of primary colors and lots of sparkling white.
Patriotic Patches
Red squares add a punch of color to serene blue and white strips.
Cherry Delight
Whip up an oh-so-sweet wall hanging showcasing a pair of cherry appliqués and a bushel of borders made from precut floral strips.
On the Bright Side
Sew a bright table topper using precut print strips and solid white. The white makes the colors pop.
Candy Cane
A throw in the classic color combination of red and white can segue from the holidays to Valentine's Day and even the Fourth of July.
Center Pieces
Create a table runner in no time with precut strips left over from another project and chain piecing.
Mini Rotary-Mat Holder
Corral your small sewing tools in a quick-to-sew carrier.
Table Wear
Dress up your dinner table for summer with an easy-to-sew runner made from handy 2-1⁄2"-wide precut strips.
Skinny Strips Quilt
Stitch an easy-to-sew quilt using a variety of precut 2-1/2"-wide strips. Blue prints are combined with chalk-white fabric to make a patriotic quilt.
Elegant Chandeliers
The unexpected pairing of batiks and metallic prints results in a sophisticated wall hanging.
Mirror Image
Brown squares separate color groupings of neutrals and light turquoise in a wall hanging that is a mirror image both horizontally and vertically.
Batik Strips and Squares
Mottled prints and batiks blend together for a seamless appearance on this wall hanging.
Show Me How: Table Runner
Sew along with us as we walk you through making a simple table runner using precut 2-1/2" strips.
Get the pattern for this project here.
Afternoon Totes
These strippy totes are simple enough to make in one afternoon. Whip up a bunch for your family and friends for the holidays or make multiples to match your different outfits.
Easy Steps
The key to achieving the stair-step look is cutting the 2-1/2"-wide strips different lengths. The black-and-white prints allow the red squares to pop off the wall hanging.
Bundles of Borders
Alternate precut 2-1/2"-wide strips and 1-1/2"-wide strips to make a beautiful batik wall hanging.
What a Treat
Use precut batik strips in bubblegum pink and chocolate brown for a sweet-as-can-be wall quilt.
Batik Strips Table Runner
Frame a panel of 2-1/2"-wide batik strips with piping for the center of a quick and easy table runner.
Plum Pudding Quilt
Precut strips make up the simplified blocks in a throw. Two borders in different batiks round out the throw.
Patchwork Strips Tote Bag
Make an easy tote even easier by choosing a great focal print and using precut 2-1/2"-wide fabric strips for the remainder of the bag. Use rickrack, eyelets, and a button for a polished patchwork tote.
A Shore Thing
Bring to mind a day at the beach with rows of fabric representing the sea, sand, and sky.