Projects Using Precut Strips

Updated May 04, 2021

Precut 2-1/2"-wide strips make quick work of quilts. Choose a favorite roll of precuts for a project that looks coordinated with little effort.

Seaside Cottage

Kick back and relax! Precut bundles make it easy to create a scrappy throw that's perfect for lying out on the beach or keeping cozy on crisp evenings.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Add It Up

What's the sum of Nine-Patches and Rail Fences? A fabulous quilt with the look of plus signs.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Easy as 1-2-3

Brighten a room with the help of primary colors and lots of sparkling white.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Patriotic Patches

Red squares add a punch of color to serene blue and white strips.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Cherry Delight

Whip up an oh-so-sweet wall hanging showcasing a pair of cherry appliqués and a bushel of borders made from precut floral strips.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

On the Bright Side

Sew a bright table topper using precut print strips and solid white. The white makes the colors pop.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Candy Cane

A throw in the classic color combination of red and white can segue from the holidays to Valentine's Day and even the Fourth of July.

Get the free pattern here.

Center Pieces

Create a table runner in no time with precut strips left over from another project and chain piecing.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Mini Rotary-Mat Holder

Corral your small sewing tools in a quick-to-sew carrier.

Get the free pattern here.

Table Wear

Dress up your dinner table for summer with an easy-to-sew runner made from handy 2-1⁄2"-wide precut strips.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Skinny Strips Quilt

Stitch an easy-to-sew quilt using a variety of precut 2-1/2"-wide strips. Blue prints are combined with chalk-white fabric to make a patriotic quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Elegant Chandeliers

The unexpected pairing of batiks and metallic prints results in a sophisticated wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Mirror Image

Brown squares separate color groupings of neutrals and light turquoise in a wall hanging that is a mirror image both horizontally and vertically.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Batik Strips and Squares

Mottled prints and batiks blend together for a seamless appearance on this wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Show Me How: Table Runner

Sew along with us as we walk you through making a simple table runner using precut 2-1/2" strips.

Get the pattern for this project here.

Afternoon Totes

These strippy totes are simple enough to make in one afternoon. Whip up a bunch for your family and friends for the holidays or make multiples to match your different outfits.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Easy Steps

The key to achieving the stair-step look is cutting the 2-1/2"-wide strips different lengths. The black-and-white prints allow the red squares to pop off the wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Bundles of Borders

Alternate precut 2-1/2"-wide strips and 1-1/2"-wide strips to make a beautiful batik wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

What a Treat

Use precut batik strips in bubblegum pink and chocolate brown for a sweet-as-can-be wall quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Batik Strips Table Runner

Frame a panel of 2-1/2"-wide batik strips with piping for the center of a quick and easy table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Plum Pudding Quilt

Precut strips make up the simplified blocks in a throw. Two borders in different batiks round out the throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Patchwork Strips Tote Bag

Make an easy tote even easier by choosing a great focal print and using precut 2-1/2"-wide fabric strips for the remainder of the bag. Use rickrack, eyelets, and a button for a polished patchwork tote.

Get the free bag pattern here.

A Shore Thing

Bring to mind a day at the beach with rows of fabric representing the sea, sand, and sky.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

