Pinwheel Quilt Patterns

June 17, 2014
Easy, breezy Pinwheel blocks spin beautifully across this collection of quilts. Choose bright prints for a happy summer quilt or scraps for a classic take on the traditional block.
Start Slideshow

1 of 36

Blowin' in the Wind

Pinwheel blocks set on point spin across the top of a vintage red, white, and blue quilt. Making 256 triangle-squares for this project is a great way to practice your piecing.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 36

Flowers and Pinwheels

A showstopping floral border was the inspiration for the color palette of this bright, springy quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

3 of 36

Pinwheel Pals

Customize a quilt by pairing Pinwheel blocks with novelty prints fit to the occasion.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 36

Fiesta Pinwheels!

Punch up your summer table with a runner that's easier than it looks. It's all about the fabric placement-we show you how!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

5 of 36

Put a Spin On It

Looking for a quick shower gift? Larger-than-life Pinwheel blocks ensure this baby quilt comes together quickly.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

6 of 36

Harvest Rows

Halloween hues and striped sashing set the tone for a scrappy quilt composed of vertical strips.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 36

Four-Patch Surprise

Traditional Four-Patch and Pinwheel blocks emerge in unexpected combinations on this lap quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

8 of 36

Pinwheel Romance

Fall in love with easy-to-piece coral pinwheels. Careful fabric placement and selective quilting allow these subtle spinners to emerge at block intersections.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

9 of 36

Sweet Tweet

Embellish spinning pastel Pinwheel blocks with sweet details-rickrack, buttons, and just a touch of fusible appliqué.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 36

Flying Stars

Salute Betsy Ross and Martha Washington with a pariotic, flag-inspired quilt. The quilt is made with 50 two-color Martha Washington Star blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

11 of 36

Warm Breeze

Warm up to a quilt made with cozy flannels and featuring bright pinwheels blowing across the center. The black in the border tones down the bright squares.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

12 of 36

Green Pinwheels

A pretty paisley print surrounds a center of pinwheels framed with foundation-pieced sashing.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 36

Sunny All Around

A simple Pinwheel block is quite a star when it's surrounded by multiple borders-pieced and plain.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

14 of 36

Blue-and-White Pinwheels

Add depth to a two-color pinwheel quilt by using a variety of prints. Multiple blue and white prints in medium and light hues provide a subtle scrappiness.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

15 of 36

Shifts of Nature

Choose deep, rich batiks in inviting earth tones for a wall hanging with natural style. Play with a subtle shift of browns to provide a framework and make pinwheel blocks stand out.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 36

Story Time

Soft chenille and preppy, polka dot pinwheels make this vintage-inspired design the perfect gift to celebrate a baby's birth.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

17 of 36

Seasonal Stars

Make your stars shine brightly against green and white pinwheel units.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

18 of 36

Scrappy Stars

Bits and pieces of red, black, and ivory fabrics combined with traditional blocks to create this stash-busting throw.

Buy this quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 36

Pieced Pinwheels

Bright print pinwheels pop off the white background in this bed quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

20 of 36

Three-Color Pinwheels

Use three colors to draw attention to Pinwheel units.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

21 of 36

Pastel Delectable Mountains

Crisp, cool colors come together to create an exquisite bed quilt that features Delectable Mountain units in a pinwheel shape.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 36

Girly Swirls

Purple, coral, navy, and gray team up for a breezy wall hanging with pinwheel shape blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

23 of 36

Starry Lane Wall Hanging

Fanciful orange, red, and yellow prints make pinwheels and star points pop like colorful confetti against the black background.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

24 of 36

Here Comes The Sun

You'll have sunshine on a cloudy day with this cheery throw that features yellow bursting through black and gray. Geometric prints lend a modern feel to a traditional pinwheel block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 36

Colorful Pinwheel Table Runner

Color-blocked pinwheels with bright yellow centers spin across a three-block table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

26 of 36

Pinwheel Playtime

Make a charming quilt for the little person who is always on the move. Combine one or two Pinwheel units into blocks and add solid red sashing strips for this throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

27 of 36

Art Deco Flower Table Topper

Surround applique flowers with pinwheel blocks for a standout border.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 36

Peekaboo Patterns

Seemingly mismatched prints come together beautifully in this table topper. In the Pinwheel units, bright fabrics peek through a solid background.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

29 of 36

Merry Go Round

Just like the ride at an amusement park, these playful blocks seem to spin around and around. A medley of colorful prints-both 1930s reproductions and modern brights-creates a scrappy look that's fun for all.

Buy this quilt pattern here.

30 of 36

Hot and Cold Wall Hanging

Mix hot and cool colors in a large wall hanging. A fiery border offsets the calming sea of blues in the center.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 36

Pinwheel Playtime

Make a charming quilt for the little person who is always on the move. Combine one or two Pinwheel units into blocks and add solid red sashing strips for this throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

32 of 36

Newborn Baby Wall Hanging

Know of a little one on the way? This wall hanging of appliqué shapes, Pinwheel blocks, and fun prints comes together quickly, making it an easy gift to assemble before the sweet one arrives!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

33 of 36

Patriotic Pinwheels Table Runner

Make pinwheels pop on a patriotic table topper using red, white, and blue print fabrics.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 36

Nautical Pinwheels Quilt

Make pinwheels pop by using a navy blue print and a crisp, solid white for the large triangle-squares.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

35 of 36

Pinwheels Table Topper

Pieced and plain borders frame small and large Pinwheel blocks in a fat quarter-friendly quilted table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

36 of 36

Pinwheels Table Runner

Combine three Pinwheel blocks to make a table topper or bed runner. Use assorted dark prints for the pinwheels and lighter fabrics for the block backgrounds to make the pinwheels pop.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next