Pinwheel Quilt Patterns
Blowin' in the Wind
Pinwheel blocks set on point spin across the top of a vintage red, white, and blue quilt. Making 256 triangle-squares for this project is a great way to practice your piecing.
Flowers and Pinwheels
A showstopping floral border was the inspiration for the color palette of this bright, springy quilt.
Pinwheel Pals
Customize a quilt by pairing Pinwheel blocks with novelty prints fit to the occasion.
Fiesta Pinwheels!
Punch up your summer table with a runner that's easier than it looks. It's all about the fabric placement-we show you how!
Put a Spin On It
Looking for a quick shower gift? Larger-than-life Pinwheel blocks ensure this baby quilt comes together quickly.
Harvest Rows
Halloween hues and striped sashing set the tone for a scrappy quilt composed of vertical strips.
Four-Patch Surprise
Traditional Four-Patch and Pinwheel blocks emerge in unexpected combinations on this lap quilt.
Pinwheel Romance
Fall in love with easy-to-piece coral pinwheels. Careful fabric placement and selective quilting allow these subtle spinners to emerge at block intersections.
Sweet Tweet
Embellish spinning pastel Pinwheel blocks with sweet details-rickrack, buttons, and just a touch of fusible appliqué.
Flying Stars
Salute Betsy Ross and Martha Washington with a pariotic, flag-inspired quilt. The quilt is made with 50 two-color Martha Washington Star blocks.
Warm Breeze
Warm up to a quilt made with cozy flannels and featuring bright pinwheels blowing across the center. The black in the border tones down the bright squares.
Green Pinwheels
A pretty paisley print surrounds a center of pinwheels framed with foundation-pieced sashing.
Sunny All Around
A simple Pinwheel block is quite a star when it's surrounded by multiple borders-pieced and plain.
Blue-and-White Pinwheels
Add depth to a two-color pinwheel quilt by using a variety of prints. Multiple blue and white prints in medium and light hues provide a subtle scrappiness.
Shifts of Nature
Choose deep, rich batiks in inviting earth tones for a wall hanging with natural style. Play with a subtle shift of browns to provide a framework and make pinwheel blocks stand out.
Story Time
Soft chenille and preppy, polka dot pinwheels make this vintage-inspired design the perfect gift to celebrate a baby's birth.
Seasonal Stars
Make your stars shine brightly against green and white pinwheel units.
Scrappy Stars
Bits and pieces of red, black, and ivory fabrics combined with traditional blocks to create this stash-busting throw.
Pieced Pinwheels
Bright print pinwheels pop off the white background in this bed quilt.
Three-Color Pinwheels
Use three colors to draw attention to Pinwheel units.
Pastel Delectable Mountains
Crisp, cool colors come together to create an exquisite bed quilt that features Delectable Mountain units in a pinwheel shape.
Girly Swirls
Purple, coral, navy, and gray team up for a breezy wall hanging with pinwheel shape blocks.
Starry Lane Wall Hanging
Fanciful orange, red, and yellow prints make pinwheels and star points pop like colorful confetti against the black background.
Here Comes The Sun
You'll have sunshine on a cloudy day with this cheery throw that features yellow bursting through black and gray. Geometric prints lend a modern feel to a traditional pinwheel block.
Colorful Pinwheel Table Runner
Color-blocked pinwheels with bright yellow centers spin across a three-block table runner.
Pinwheel Playtime
Make a charming quilt for the little person who is always on the move. Combine one or two Pinwheel units into blocks and add solid red sashing strips for this throw.
Art Deco Flower Table Topper
Surround applique flowers with pinwheel blocks for a standout border.
Peekaboo Patterns
Seemingly mismatched prints come together beautifully in this table topper. In the Pinwheel units, bright fabrics peek through a solid background.
Merry Go Round
Just like the ride at an amusement park, these playful blocks seem to spin around and around. A medley of colorful prints-both 1930s reproductions and modern brights-creates a scrappy look that's fun for all.
Hot and Cold Wall Hanging
Mix hot and cool colors in a large wall hanging. A fiery border offsets the calming sea of blues in the center.
Newborn Baby Wall Hanging
Know of a little one on the way? This wall hanging of appliqué shapes, Pinwheel blocks, and fun prints comes together quickly, making it an easy gift to assemble before the sweet one arrives!
Patriotic Pinwheels Table Runner
Make pinwheels pop on a patriotic table topper using red, white, and blue print fabrics.
Nautical Pinwheels Quilt
Make pinwheels pop by using a navy blue print and a crisp, solid white for the large triangle-squares.
Pinwheels Table Topper
Pieced and plain borders frame small and large Pinwheel blocks in a fat quarter-friendly quilted table topper.
Pinwheels Table Runner
Combine three Pinwheel blocks to make a table topper or bed runner. Use assorted dark prints for the pinwheels and lighter fabrics for the block backgrounds to make the pinwheels pop.