Our Scrappiest Quilts Ever!

Updated January 31, 2022

Do they call you the scrap queen? If you love quilts made entirely from your stash, these are your dream quilts!

Stars & Scraps Forever

Transform scrap-basket leftovers into a bed-size quilt that sparkles. Colors that don't match perfectly and a variety of lights, mediums, and darks give the quilt its effervescence.
Get the free quilt pattern here.

So Many Squares

What's better than squares? How about squares that form squares! In this quilt, a plethora of 1800s reproduction prints unite in a king-size Square-in-a-Square design.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Logging On

Dig into your scrap basket and make blocks that start with center squares and build out. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Trail Mix

If you've got a stash of fabric scraps, this is the perfect project for you to put them to good use.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Make Your Point

This scrappy sensation is composed of two straight-set blocks. Careful color placement creates the illusion that they're set on point.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Home for the Harvest

To get the scrappy look of this quilt in a speedy way, invite your friends over for a house-block quilting party.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Thousand Pyramids

This century-old quilt is a scrap-lovers dream.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Star Attraction

Practice setting in seams while re-creating this antique throw-a great project for using the many fabric scraps you've saved.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Broken Dishes

This scrappy quilt showcases a delightful assortment of favorite fabrics.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

