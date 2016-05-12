Our Scrappiest Quilts Ever!
Do they call you the scrap queen? If you love quilts made entirely from your stash, these are your dream quilts!
Stars & Scraps Forever
Transform scrap-basket leftovers into a bed-size quilt that sparkles. Colors that don't match perfectly and a variety of lights, mediums, and darks give the quilt its effervescence.
Get the free quilt pattern here.
So Many Squares
What's better than squares? How about squares that form squares! In this quilt, a plethora of 1800s reproduction prints unite in a king-size Square-in-a-Square design.
Logging On
Dig into your scrap basket and make blocks that start with center squares and build out.
Trail Mix
If you've got a stash of fabric scraps, this is the perfect project for you to put them to good use.
Make Your Point
This scrappy sensation is composed of two straight-set blocks. Careful color placement creates the illusion that they're set on point.
Home for the Harvest
To get the scrappy look of this quilt in a speedy way, invite your friends over for a house-block quilting party.
Thousand Pyramids
This century-old quilt is a scrap-lovers dream.
Star Attraction
Practice setting in seams while re-creating this antique throw-a great project for using the many fabric scraps you've saved.
Broken Dishes
This scrappy quilt showcases a delightful assortment of favorite fabrics.