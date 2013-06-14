Nine-Patch Quilts

Showcase Nine-Patch blocks—in traditional, glorified, uneven, or double units—in your next quilt for beautiful results.
Checkerboard

Scrappy Nine-Patch blocks have a fresh feel in this reproduction of an antique lap quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Rhapsody in Blue

Can you keep a secret? This Single Irish Chain quilt showcases a simple Nine-Patch in disguise.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Serendipity

Simple Nine-Patch and hourglass blocks go modern in this pastel quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

On the Bright Side

Sew a bright table topper using precut print strips and solid white. The white makes the colors pop.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Lemon Bars

Capture the fresh feeling of cool summer breezes wafting through a flower garden in the bright quilt. Yellow and blue floral prints create a magical maze with Nine-Patch and Snowball blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Mango Tango

For a square throw that sizzles, use assorted stripe, plaid, and solid fabrics in alternating Nine-Patch blocks and setting squares.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Summer Salsa

Stitch up Nine-Patch blocks and combine them with setting squares for an easy checkerboard-style quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Urban Amish

Give a contemporary spin to a classic Double Nine-Patch block using solids and mottled fabrics in a limited color palette.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Nine-Patch Quilt

Nine-patch and triangle-squares are the perfect combination for this tabletop quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Floral Fancy

Sew a bright and whimsical table topper using an assortment of floral prints and bright borders. A carefully arranged pink zigzag print highlights the Nine-Patch blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Pretty in Pastels

Use Double-Nine Patch blocks, star blocks, and a sawtooth border all made from pastel fabric in a pretty wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Quick and Easy Nine-Patch Block

Strip piece your way to a quick and easy 9-patch block!

Nautical Stars

Get on board the nautical trend with fabrics featuring sailboats, lighthouses, and seagulls in patriotic-looking star blocks separated by nine-patches.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Nine-Patch Row Quilt

Let Nine-Patch blocks take center stage in a sweet, charming throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

What a Treat

Use precut batik strips in bubblegum pink and chocolate brown for a sweet-as-can-be wall quilt featuring nine-patch blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Tropical Crossing Wall Hanging

Careful fabric selection and placement make bright batik fabrics pop off a light, scrappy background.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Circle Upon Circle

Perfect for practicing curved piecing, this quilt features an Improved Nine-Patch block, a design that became popular in the early 1930s. It includes a vibrant mix of colors and prints.

Buy this pattern here.

Checkerboard Squares

Square-in-a-square blocks featuring nine-patches set on point are surrounded by a striking blue toile to create a timeless, treasured quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Glorified Nine-Patch Wall Hanging

Put a spin on tradition when you trim uneven Nine-Patch units with a template of curved edges to make Glorified Nine-Patch blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Floral Double Nine-Patch Quilt

Showcase fussy-cut floral designs in large Nine-Patch blocks. Small-scale prints and tone-on-tone fabrics add variety to the Double Nine-Patch block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Tiny Pieces Table Topper

Surround small Nine-Patch units with Four-Patch units and a zigzag border to create a tiny table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern.

Batik Patches Quilt

Combine dozens of batiks in a rainbow palette to create a scrappy lap-size quilt. The 25-Patch blocks feature randomly placed lights and darks while each Nine-Patch block uses just two batiks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Dotty Stars

Combine Nine-Patch and hourglass units in a bright and colorful quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Americana Wall Hanging

Surround each Nine-Patch unit with a red stripe or plaid fabric for a scrappy wall quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Checkerboard Nine-Patch Quilt

Nine-Patch blocks in two colorways and setting squares in bold prints give a simple quilt a mod vibe.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Holiday Double Nine-Patch Quilt

Set Double Nine-Patch blocks on point to add interest to a quilt using holiday print fabrics.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Shades of Autumn

Frame Nine-Patch blocks with a border of triangles and autumn-theme appliqué shapes.

Buy this pattern here.

Uneven Nine-Patch & Star Quilt

Polka dots and uneven Nine-Patch blocks team up for a whimsical quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Avian Table Topper

Showcase fussy-cut bird designs in uneven Nine-Patch blocks and frame them with Flying Geese units in a springtime tabletop quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Floral Fat Quarters Throw

Combine Nine-Patch blocks and large floral setting squares in a fat quarters-friendly quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

