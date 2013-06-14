Nine-Patch Quilts
Checkerboard
Scrappy Nine-Patch blocks have a fresh feel in this reproduction of an antique lap quilt.
Rhapsody in Blue
Can you keep a secret? This Single Irish Chain quilt showcases a simple Nine-Patch in disguise.
Serendipity
Simple Nine-Patch and hourglass blocks go modern in this pastel quilt.
On the Bright Side
Sew a bright table topper using precut print strips and solid white. The white makes the colors pop.
Lemon Bars
Capture the fresh feeling of cool summer breezes wafting through a flower garden in the bright quilt. Yellow and blue floral prints create a magical maze with Nine-Patch and Snowball blocks.
Mango Tango
For a square throw that sizzles, use assorted stripe, plaid, and solid fabrics in alternating Nine-Patch blocks and setting squares.
Summer Salsa
Stitch up Nine-Patch blocks and combine them with setting squares for an easy checkerboard-style quilt.
Urban Amish
Give a contemporary spin to a classic Double Nine-Patch block using solids and mottled fabrics in a limited color palette.
Scrappy Nine-Patch Quilt
Nine-patch and triangle-squares are the perfect combination for this tabletop quilt.
Floral Fancy
Sew a bright and whimsical table topper using an assortment of floral prints and bright borders. A carefully arranged pink zigzag print highlights the Nine-Patch blocks.
Pretty in Pastels
Use Double-Nine Patch blocks, star blocks, and a sawtooth border all made from pastel fabric in a pretty wall hanging.
Quick and Easy Nine-Patch Block
Strip piece your way to a quick and easy 9-patch block!
Nautical Stars
Get on board the nautical trend with fabrics featuring sailboats, lighthouses, and seagulls in patriotic-looking star blocks separated by nine-patches.
Nine-Patch Row Quilt
Let Nine-Patch blocks take center stage in a sweet, charming throw.
What a Treat
Use precut batik strips in bubblegum pink and chocolate brown for a sweet-as-can-be wall quilt featuring nine-patch blocks.
Tropical Crossing Wall Hanging
Careful fabric selection and placement make bright batik fabrics pop off a light, scrappy background.
Circle Upon Circle
Perfect for practicing curved piecing, this quilt features an Improved Nine-Patch block, a design that became popular in the early 1930s. It includes a vibrant mix of colors and prints.
Checkerboard Squares
Square-in-a-square blocks featuring nine-patches set on point are surrounded by a striking blue toile to create a timeless, treasured quilt.
Glorified Nine-Patch Wall Hanging
Put a spin on tradition when you trim uneven Nine-Patch units with a template of curved edges to make Glorified Nine-Patch blocks.
Floral Double Nine-Patch Quilt
Showcase fussy-cut floral designs in large Nine-Patch blocks. Small-scale prints and tone-on-tone fabrics add variety to the Double Nine-Patch block.
Tiny Pieces Table Topper
Surround small Nine-Patch units with Four-Patch units and a zigzag border to create a tiny table topper.
Batik Patches Quilt
Combine dozens of batiks in a rainbow palette to create a scrappy lap-size quilt. The 25-Patch blocks feature randomly placed lights and darks while each Nine-Patch block uses just two batiks.
Dotty Stars
Combine Nine-Patch and hourglass units in a bright and colorful quilt.
Americana Wall Hanging
Surround each Nine-Patch unit with a red stripe or plaid fabric for a scrappy wall quilt.
Checkerboard Nine-Patch Quilt
Nine-Patch blocks in two colorways and setting squares in bold prints give a simple quilt a mod vibe.
Holiday Double Nine-Patch Quilt
Set Double Nine-Patch blocks on point to add interest to a quilt using holiday print fabrics.
Shades of Autumn
Frame Nine-Patch blocks with a border of triangles and autumn-theme appliqué shapes.
Uneven Nine-Patch & Star Quilt
Polka dots and uneven Nine-Patch blocks team up for a whimsical quilt.
Avian Table Topper
Showcase fussy-cut bird designs in uneven Nine-Patch blocks and frame them with Flying Geese units in a springtime tabletop quilt.
Floral Fat Quarters Throw
Combine Nine-Patch blocks and large floral setting squares in a fat quarters-friendly quilt.