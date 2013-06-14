Log Cabin Quilt Patterns

Updated January 21, 2021

Log Cabin blocks are composed of fabric strips, or "logs," pieced around a fabric square. You can use the piecing technique in a variety of ways to get different looks in Log Cabin quilts.

Modern Log Cabin

Make a classic block more modern with a dark background and saturated prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Logging On

Dig into your scrap basket and make blocks that start with center squares and build out. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Log In, Log Out

Simply start with a center square to stitch a supersize Log Cabin block one log at a time in Courthouse Steps style.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Contrasting Cabins

Experiment with unlikely fabric combinations and quilting styles to craft a Log Cabin stunner that gives equal play to lights and darks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Sew-Easy Scallops

Create a fresh variation of the traditional Log Cabin block. Surrounding each block with simple appliqué pieces gives the blocks a softer, more feminine look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Summer Cabins

Take a break from tradition. These cottages, framed in a Log Cabin style, bring back carefree memories of lake getaways.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Harvest Table

Using an abundance of prints in fall hues, whip up a Log Cabin table topper that has a Straight Furrows setting.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Yule Log

It's never too early to start making Christmas presents. To create this table runner, sew together three blocks using a Log Cabin variation and add borders.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Quilter's Garden

Frame a fussy-cut fabric piece with a flower appliqué border and Log Cabin blocks. Pinks, oranges, and greens make for a fresh and bright wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Straight Furrows Log Cabin

Log Cabin blocks composed of bright orange and aqua prints and solid gray form scrappy-looking stripes across this wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Stacked Lanterns Quilt

The bold floral forming the outer border established the color palette used to make the Courthouse Steps-style blocks in the center of the quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Light and Dark Log Cabin Quilt

Rotate finished Log Cabin blocks to create a light and dark setting. Centers in a berry hue give a nod to the red centers of traditional Log Cabin blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Small Steps

Take your time and utilize your stash to create an heirloom Courthouse Steps quilt from 1"-wide strips.

Buy this pattern here.

Harvest Log Cabins

Sew classic Log Cabin blocks to create a welcoming wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Log Cabin Table Runner

Stitch a 12-block table runner using Log Cabin blocks in two colorways. By using a color scheme of purple, green, and cream, the table runner will span the seasons.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Floral Strips Log Cabin Quilt

Trim large-scale florals and geometric prints  into strips to create a playful Log Cabin quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Broken Log Cabins

Use romantic florals, stripes, and prints in a sweet Log Cabin wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Friendship Star Log Cabins

Color placement is key in this Log Cabin quilt. Vivid red points jump off the quilt while the muted gold points recede to form a single Friendship Star.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Simple Tribute

Traditional Log Cabin blocks are joined with easy-to-piece star sashing for an all-American quilt. For speed and accuracy, rotary-cut the strips, then stitch them in sequence to make each block.

Buy this pattern here.

Around the Block

Show off polka dots of all colors and sizes in a super-size Log Cabin block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Maple Leaf Log Cabins

Log Cabin and Leaf blocks combine in a fall theme wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Batik Courthouse Steps

Sew Courthouse Steps blocks using purple batiks and a striking light fabric.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Log Cabin Table Topper

The colors in these Log Cabin blocks are similar in value, but each round is clearly visible because the colors are opposites on the color wheel.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Building Blocks Throw

Use a restful aqua check to complement the strong contemporary colors-blue, green, and chocolate-in simplified Courthouse Step blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Limerick Log Cabin

The graphic pattern in this antique quilt inspired quilt historian Bettina Havig to unravel the technique behind it. She discovered that the blocks are a simple variation of the traditional Log Cabin.

Buy this pattern here.

Halloween Log Cabins & Stars

Showcase an assortment of novelty prints on a seasonal throw features Log Cabin and Star blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Courthouse Steps Crib Quilt

Use a two-tone palette to create strong diagonal lines across this crib-size quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Christmas Cabin Table Runner

Create five Courthouse Steps blocks in cheery holiday colors for a special seasonal table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Lemon Bars

Assemble simple squares and rectangles using Courthouse Steps assembly method-a center square with pairs of matching rectangles added to opposite edges-to create a quick-to-finish quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Chocolate & Jelly Beans

Create Courthouse Steps blocks, alternating color placement of the chocolate and vanilla-color block backgrounds, to make this easy quilt. Toss some polka dot prints in the mix (they remind us of jelly beans) and you've got a yummy throw!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

