Log Cabin Quilt Patterns
Log Cabin blocks are composed of fabric strips, or "logs," pieced around a fabric square. You can use the piecing technique in a variety of ways to get different looks in Log Cabin quilts.
Modern Log Cabin
Make a classic block more modern with a dark background and saturated prints.
Logging On
Dig into your scrap basket and make blocks that start with center squares and build out.
Log In, Log Out
Simply start with a center square to stitch a supersize Log Cabin block one log at a time in Courthouse Steps style.
Contrasting Cabins
Experiment with unlikely fabric combinations and quilting styles to craft a Log Cabin stunner that gives equal play to lights and darks.
Sew-Easy Scallops
Create a fresh variation of the traditional Log Cabin block. Surrounding each block with simple appliqué pieces gives the blocks a softer, more feminine look.
Summer Cabins
Take a break from tradition. These cottages, framed in a Log Cabin style, bring back carefree memories of lake getaways.
Harvest Table
Using an abundance of prints in fall hues, whip up a Log Cabin table topper that has a Straight Furrows setting.
Yule Log
It's never too early to start making Christmas presents. To create this table runner, sew together three blocks using a Log Cabin variation and add borders.
Quilter's Garden
Frame a fussy-cut fabric piece with a flower appliqué border and Log Cabin blocks. Pinks, oranges, and greens make for a fresh and bright wall hanging.
Straight Furrows Log Cabin
Log Cabin blocks composed of bright orange and aqua prints and solid gray form scrappy-looking stripes across this wall hanging.
Stacked Lanterns Quilt
The bold floral forming the outer border established the color palette used to make the Courthouse Steps-style blocks in the center of the quilt.
Light and Dark Log Cabin Quilt
Rotate finished Log Cabin blocks to create a light and dark setting. Centers in a berry hue give a nod to the red centers of traditional Log Cabin blocks.
Small Steps
Take your time and utilize your stash to create an heirloom Courthouse Steps quilt from 1"-wide strips.
Harvest Log Cabins
Sew classic Log Cabin blocks to create a welcoming wall hanging.
Log Cabin Table Runner
Stitch a 12-block table runner using Log Cabin blocks in two colorways. By using a color scheme of purple, green, and cream, the table runner will span the seasons.
Floral Strips Log Cabin Quilt
Trim large-scale florals and geometric prints into strips to create a playful Log Cabin quilt.
Broken Log Cabins
Use romantic florals, stripes, and prints in a sweet Log Cabin wall hanging.
Friendship Star Log Cabins
Color placement is key in this Log Cabin quilt. Vivid red points jump off the quilt while the muted gold points recede to form a single Friendship Star.
Simple Tribute
Traditional Log Cabin blocks are joined with easy-to-piece star sashing for an all-American quilt. For speed and accuracy, rotary-cut the strips, then stitch them in sequence to make each block.
Around the Block
Show off polka dots of all colors and sizes in a super-size Log Cabin block.
Maple Leaf Log Cabins
Log Cabin and Leaf blocks combine in a fall theme wall hanging.
Batik Courthouse Steps
Sew Courthouse Steps blocks using purple batiks and a striking light fabric.
Log Cabin Table Topper
The colors in these Log Cabin blocks are similar in value, but each round is clearly visible because the colors are opposites on the color wheel.
Building Blocks Throw
Use a restful aqua check to complement the strong contemporary colors-blue, green, and chocolate-in simplified Courthouse Step blocks.
Limerick Log Cabin
The graphic pattern in this antique quilt inspired quilt historian Bettina Havig to unravel the technique behind it. She discovered that the blocks are a simple variation of the traditional Log Cabin.
Halloween Log Cabins & Stars
Showcase an assortment of novelty prints on a seasonal throw features Log Cabin and Star blocks.
Courthouse Steps Crib Quilt
Use a two-tone palette to create strong diagonal lines across this crib-size quilt.
Christmas Cabin Table Runner
Create five Courthouse Steps blocks in cheery holiday colors for a special seasonal table runner.
Lemon Bars
Assemble simple squares and rectangles using Courthouse Steps assembly method-a center square with pairs of matching rectangles added to opposite edges-to create a quick-to-finish quilt.
Chocolate & Jelly Beans
Create Courthouse Steps blocks, alternating color placement of the chocolate and vanilla-color block backgrounds, to make this easy quilt. Toss some polka dot prints in the mix (they remind us of jelly beans) and you've got a yummy throw!