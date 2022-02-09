Irish Chain Quilt Patterns

February 09, 2022

While Irish chain quilt patterns all share the common design element of squares pieced together to form chains across a quilt top, they range in looks and difficulty. Browse this collection of Irish Chain quilt patterns that range from traditional to modern.

Garden Paths

Floral prints put a fresh spin on a classic Irish Chain. Alternate floral Irish Chain blocks with tone-on-tone print star blocks to create a sense of movement.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Rhapsody in Blue

Can you keep a secret? This Single Irish Chain quilt showcases a simple Nine-Patch in disguise.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Neon Dreams

Clever piecing creates stars amidst an Irish Chain block variation.
Get the free quilt pattern here.

Midnight Hour

Strip-set and pressing tricks make it a treat to construct this seasonal quilt. 

Buy the quilt pattern here.

Fall Favorites Quilt

Combine three beloved quilt blocks—Churn Dash, Courthouse Steps, and Irish Chain—in a seasonal quilt. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Chasing Rainbows

Stitch a color wheel design in four simple blocks. The black print chain running through the blocks and a low-volume background help the colors stand out.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Timeless Beauty Table Topper

Use a classic color combination to piece a table topper that makes a statement.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Stars at Dusk

Brightly colored stars shine against a dark blue sky. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Tone It Down

Scrappy quilts don't have to be made from fabrics that compete for attention. Learn the tricks to low-volume quilts from one designer's experiment. 

Buy the quilt pattern here.

Marbled Elegance

Skinny chains of light, medium, and dark blue squares run through a marbled, creamy field, mimicking the blue veins in the background print.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Four-Pointed Star Chain

Create an Irish Chain effect with careful placement of the squares in the five star and four 25-Patch blocks. A two-color checkerboard border provides a neat frame to the table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Irish Chain Table Topper

Showcase your fussy-cutting skills in a striking table topper. Select high-contrasting, strong colors to create a graphic quilt. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Square Tile Floor

Drawing a color palette of muted tones from the floral border print, the Irish Chain block design in the quilt center is reminiscent of centuries-old, tiled floors in Europe.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Bubble Gum Stars

Chocolate brown and bubble gum pink combine with exquisite quilting for a delectable throw. 

Buy the quilt pattern here.

Spring Palette Wall Quilt

Showcase your floral scraps in spring colors in a star block quilt. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Stars and Chain Throw

A subtle Irish Chain design and stand-out star blocks combine for on this wall quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Floral and Paisley Chain Quilt

Join two-color blocks and setting rectangles to form a quilt top with a chain design.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Starry Irish Chain

A mottled dark brown background allows the stars and Irish Chain paths to pop. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Crossways

Create one-way movement by arranging Four-Patch units and setting squares in a diagonal Irish Chain pattern.
Get the free quilt pattern here.

Pastel Pears Wall Quilt

Combine a fruit shape with pastel floral fabrics to create a well-balanced design. Use the same cream tone-on-tone for the appliqué foundations and the rectangles and Four-Patch units in the pieced blocks to play up the chain effect. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Swing Into Spring

Alternate star and Irish chain blocks made with fat eighths and time-saving strip piecing.

Buy the quilt pattern here.

