Irish Chain Quilt Patterns
While Irish chain quilt patterns all share the common design element of squares pieced together to form chains across a quilt top, they range in looks and difficulty. Browse this collection of Irish Chain quilt patterns that range from traditional to modern.
Garden Paths
Floral prints put a fresh spin on a classic Irish Chain. Alternate floral Irish Chain blocks with tone-on-tone print star blocks to create a sense of movement.
Rhapsody in Blue
Can you keep a secret? This Single Irish Chain quilt showcases a simple Nine-Patch in disguise.
Neon Dreams
Clever piecing creates stars amidst an Irish Chain block variation.
Midnight Hour
Strip-set and pressing tricks make it a treat to construct this seasonal quilt.
Fall Favorites Quilt
Combine three beloved quilt blocks—Churn Dash, Courthouse Steps, and Irish Chain—in a seasonal quilt.
Chasing Rainbows
Stitch a color wheel design in four simple blocks. The black print chain running through the blocks and a low-volume background help the colors stand out.
Timeless Beauty Table Topper
Use a classic color combination to piece a table topper that makes a statement.
Stars at Dusk
Brightly colored stars shine against a dark blue sky.
Tone It Down
Scrappy quilts don't have to be made from fabrics that compete for attention. Learn the tricks to low-volume quilts from one designer's experiment.
Marbled Elegance
Skinny chains of light, medium, and dark blue squares run through a marbled, creamy field, mimicking the blue veins in the background print.
Four-Pointed Star Chain
Create an Irish Chain effect with careful placement of the squares in the five star and four 25-Patch blocks. A two-color checkerboard border provides a neat frame to the table topper.
Irish Chain Table Topper
Showcase your fussy-cutting skills in a striking table topper. Select high-contrasting, strong colors to create a graphic quilt.
Square Tile Floor
Drawing a color palette of muted tones from the floral border print, the Irish Chain block design in the quilt center is reminiscent of centuries-old, tiled floors in Europe.
Bubble Gum Stars
Chocolate brown and bubble gum pink combine with exquisite quilting for a delectable throw.
Spring Palette Wall Quilt
Showcase your floral scraps in spring colors in a star block quilt.
Stars and Chain Throw
A subtle Irish Chain design and stand-out star blocks combine for on this wall quilt.
Floral and Paisley Chain Quilt
Join two-color blocks and setting rectangles to form a quilt top with a chain design.
Starry Irish Chain
A mottled dark brown background allows the stars and Irish Chain paths to pop.
Crossways
Create one-way movement by arranging Four-Patch units and setting squares in a diagonal Irish Chain pattern.
Pastel Pears Wall Quilt
Combine a fruit shape with pastel floral fabrics to create a well-balanced design. Use the same cream tone-on-tone for the appliqué foundations and the rectangles and Four-Patch units in the pieced blocks to play up the chain effect.
Swing Into Spring
Alternate star and Irish chain blocks made with fat eighths and time-saving strip piecing.