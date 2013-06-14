House Block Quilt Patterns

House blocks, both traditional and contemporary, take center stage in this quilt collection. You'll no doubt find a favorite from among these patterns.
Americana Home

Feature classic red and blue prints on a cream background for a wall hanging that has a traditional look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Home for the Harvest

To get the scrappy look of this quilt in a speedy way, invite your friends over for a house-block quilting party.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Where the Heart Is

House blocks surrounded by floral prints and connected by bow tie blocks create a street scene in this wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Summer Cabins

Take a break from tradition. These cottages, framed in a Log Cabin style, bring back carefree memories of lake getaways.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Home at Last

Stitch up a fast-to-fuse throw featuring house and heart appliqués using 10-inch precut squares and fat quarters.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Neighborly Welcome

Use fabrics in deep, warm tones and combine House and rectangular Courthouse Steps blocks for a warm, hearthside look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

On the Block Wall Quilt

Create a miniature neighborhood with cute house blocks in different sizes and colors. Small floral prints add interest to the houses.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Harvest Log Cabins

Sew classic Log Cabin blocks in four colorways to create a welcoming wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Holiday House-Block Throw

A pieced cabin is the focus of a festive quilt. Create radiating diamonds of color with careful color placement of Hidden Square blocks and frame the quilt center with a trio of borders.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Friendship Houses

Hand- or machine-piece traditional Schoolhouse blocks in a small wall hanging.

Buy this pattern here.

Row Houses Wall Quilt

Use both piecing and appliqué methods to create a welcoming wall quilt featuring six different House blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

All Snowed In

Though snow may be falling outside, the warm glow of a hearth shines out of each window. Use a polka dot background to simulate snow in the stitched village.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

House and Trees Wall Hanging

Use house and tree blocks to create a homey wall hanging. Choose stripe fabrics for some of the architectural elements to make it appear as if there are bricks in the chimney and siding on the house.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Old Glory

Mix piecing, appliqué, and embroidery techniques in a folk art wall quilt.

Buy this quilt pattern here.

