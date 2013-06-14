House Block Quilt Patterns
Americana Home
Feature classic red and blue prints on a cream background for a wall hanging that has a traditional look.
Home for the Harvest
To get the scrappy look of this quilt in a speedy way, invite your friends over for a house-block quilting party.
Where the Heart Is
House blocks surrounded by floral prints and connected by bow tie blocks create a street scene in this wall hanging.
Summer Cabins
Take a break from tradition. These cottages, framed in a Log Cabin style, bring back carefree memories of lake getaways.
Home at Last
Stitch up a fast-to-fuse throw featuring house and heart appliqués using 10-inch precut squares and fat quarters.
Neighborly Welcome
Use fabrics in deep, warm tones and combine House and rectangular Courthouse Steps blocks for a warm, hearthside look.
On the Block Wall Quilt
Create a miniature neighborhood with cute house blocks in different sizes and colors. Small floral prints add interest to the houses.
Harvest Log Cabins
Sew classic Log Cabin blocks in four colorways to create a welcoming wall hanging.
Holiday House-Block Throw
A pieced cabin is the focus of a festive quilt. Create radiating diamonds of color with careful color placement of Hidden Square blocks and frame the quilt center with a trio of borders.
Friendship Houses
Hand- or machine-piece traditional Schoolhouse blocks in a small wall hanging.
Row Houses Wall Quilt
Use both piecing and appliqué methods to create a welcoming wall quilt featuring six different House blocks.
All Snowed In
Though snow may be falling outside, the warm glow of a hearth shines out of each window. Use a polka dot background to simulate snow in the stitched village.
House and Trees Wall Hanging
Use house and tree blocks to create a homey wall hanging. Choose stripe fabrics for some of the architectural elements to make it appear as if there are bricks in the chimney and siding on the house.
Old Glory
Mix piecing, appliqué, and embroidery techniques in a folk art wall quilt.