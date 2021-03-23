Hand-Pieced Quilt Patterns
Star Attraction
If you love handwork, try one of these projects. And if you're just getting started with this technique, click here to learn the basics.
Practice setting in seams while re-creating this antique throw-a great project for using the many fabric scraps you've saved.
Stars from the Past
Classic LeMoyne Star blocks in reproduction fabrics shine against a blue background.
Sophisticated Stars
Dark sashing squares cut from an intricate Jacobean floral and star blocks in an elegant colorway set the stage for a sophisticated, traditional wall quilt.
Six-Pointed Stars Table Runner
Hand-piece a table runner using Six-Pointed Stars.
Star of the Table
Orange stars shine between gray hexagons in an asymmetrical table topper.