Hand-Pieced Quilt Patterns

Updated March 23, 2021

If you love handwork, try one of these projects. And if you're just getting started with this technique, click here to learn the basics.

Star Attraction

Practice setting in seams while re-creating this antique throw-a great project for using the many fabric scraps you've saved.

Get the free pattern here.

Stars from the Past

Classic LeMoyne Star blocks in reproduction fabrics shine against a blue background.

Get the free pattern here.

Sophisticated Stars

Dark sashing squares cut from an intricate Jacobean floral and star blocks in an elegant colorway set the stage for a sophisticated, traditional wall quilt.

Get the free pattern here.

Six-Pointed Stars Table Runner

Hand-piece a table runner using Six-Pointed Stars.

Get the free pattern here.

Star of the Table

Orange stars shine between gray hexagons in an asymmetrical table topper.

Get the free pattern here.

