Free Quilt-As-You-Go Patterns
Quilt as you go is a fun technique that allows you to get the whole project finished at one time. The piecing and quilting are done together so when you've completed the top, all you have left to do is bind the project.
All Aflutter
Quilt as you go to make a bargello backdrop for fussy-cut butterfly appliqués.
Charming Floral Table Runner
Highlight 5" charm squares between 2-1/2"-wide fabric strips in a quilt-as-you-go table runner to make home decor in no time.
Get the free quilt pattern here.
Wrapped Up
Craft a cuddly throw from plush fabrics, and discover an easy method that allows you to piece and quilt at the same time!
Get the free pattern here.
Quilt-As-You Go Table Mat
Make a table mat that radiates rainbows with a simple quilt-as-you-go method!
Quilt-As-You-Go Place Mat Pattern
Here's a place mat that's so easy you'll be eager to sew a set of four! This quilt-as-you-go project means that when the top is done, so is the quilting!
Summertime Table Runner
Use the quilt-as-you-go method to make this watermelon table runner.
Quilt-as-You-Go Table Runner
This patriotic table runner goes together in no time thanks to the quilt as you go method.
See the video here.
Flip & Sew Carrot Table Runner
Use the quilt-as-you-go method to make a fun carrot table topper for a spring decoration.
Christmas Place Mat
Don't stress this holiday season! This place mat is so quick and easy that you'll easily be able to make a set of four between Christmas shopping and family time!
Pineapple Chunks
Get luau-ready with an easy pineapple table topper that uses the quilt-as-you-go method!
Rainbow Table Runner
Precut fabric strips in a rainbow of colors form a happy and bright table runner!