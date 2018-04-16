Free Quilt-As-You-Go Patterns

Updated January 13, 2022

Quilt as you go is a fun technique that allows you to get the whole project finished at one time. The piecing and quilting are done together so when you've completed the top, all you have left to do is bind the project.

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

All Aflutter

Quilt as you go to make a bargello backdrop for fussy-cut butterfly appliqués.

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Charming Floral Table Runner

Highlight 5" charm squares between 2-1/2"-wide fabric strips in a quilt-as-you-go table runner to make home decor in no time.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

 
 

 

3 of 11

Wrapped Up

Craft a cuddly throw from plush fabrics, and discover an easy method that allows you to piece and quilt at the same time!
Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 11

Quilt-As-You Go Table Mat

Make a table mat that radiates rainbows with a simple quilt-as-you-go method!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

5 of 11

Quilt-As-You-Go Place Mat Pattern

Here's a place mat that's so easy you'll be eager to sew a set of four! This quilt-as-you-go project means that when the top is done, so is the quilting!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

6 of 11

Summertime Table Runner

Use the quilt-as-you-go method to make this watermelon table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Quilt-as-You-Go Table Runner

This patriotic table runner goes together in no time thanks to the quilt as you go method.

See the video here.

8 of 11

Flip & Sew Carrot Table Runner

Use the quilt-as-you-go method to make a fun carrot table topper for a spring decoration.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

9 of 11

Christmas Place Mat

Don't stress this holiday season! This place mat is so quick and easy that you'll easily be able to make a set of four between Christmas shopping and family time!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Pineapple Chunks

Get luau-ready with an easy pineapple table topper that uses the quilt-as-you-go method!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

11 of 11

Rainbow Table Runner

Precut fabric strips in a rainbow of colors form a happy and bright table runner!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next