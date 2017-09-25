Fast and Fun Kids Quilt
Rectangles make up this easy-to-assemble quilt. If you're making it as a gift, personalize the prints to the recipient.
Inspired by Tie Something New from designer Sharon Holland
Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller
Materials
* 3 yards total assorted prints in blue, yellow, white, and black (blocks)
* 1⁄2 yard binding fabric
* 3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric
* 57×64" batting
Finished size: 48-1⁄2×55-1⁄2"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable cotton fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted prints, cut:
* 61--5-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles
* 10--4-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles
From binding fabric, cut:
* 6--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out assorted print rectangles as desired in 11 horizontal rows. Odd-numbered rows should have six 5-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles, and even-numbered rows should have two 4-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles and five 5-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles.
2. Sew together rectangles in rows. Press seams in one direction. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction. The quilt top should be 48-1⁄2 ×55-1⁄2" including seam allowances.