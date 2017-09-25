Fast and Fun Kids Quilt

Rectangles make up this easy-to-assemble quilt. If you're making it as a gift, personalize the prints to the recipient.

September 25, 2017
Advertisement
Download this Project

Inspired by Tie Something New from designer Sharon Holland

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

*  3 yards total assorted prints in blue, yellow, white, and black (blocks)

*  1⁄2 yard binding fabric

*  3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

*  57×64" batting

Finished size: 48-1⁄2×55-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable cotton fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints, cut:

*  61--5-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

*  10--4-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

*    6--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out assorted print rectangles as desired in 11 horizontal rows. Odd-numbered rows should have six 5-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles, and even-numbered rows should have two 4-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangles and five 5-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles.

2. Sew together rectangles in rows. Press seams in one direction. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction. The quilt top should be 48-1⁄2 ×55-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com