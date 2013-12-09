Wintergreen

When temperatures drop, curl up in a bed-size flannel quilt with pops of green that hint at spring.

Materials

2 yards black stripe (blocks, binding)

2-1⁄3 yards light green plaid (blocks)

2⁄3 yard purple plaid (blocks)

5⁄8 yard green print (blocks)

2-1⁄4 yards each of black plaid and dark purple plaid (setting rectangles)

8-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

97×105" batting

Finished quilt: 88-1⁄2×96-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 8×12"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton flannel fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut black stripe strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages) so the stripe runs vertically in the finished blocks.

From black stripe, cut:

1--28×42" rectangle, cutting it into enough 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 380" in length for binding

16--2-1⁄2×42" strips

From light green plaid, cut:

8--4-1⁄2×42" strips

16--2-1⁄2×42" strips

From purple plaid, cut:

4--4-1⁄2×42" strips

From green print, cut:

4--4-1⁄2×42" strips

From each black plaid and dark purple plaid, cut:

22--8-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" setting rectangles

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two black stripe 2-1⁄2×42" strips and one light green plaid 4-1⁄2×42" strip to make Strip Set A. Press seams toward black stripe. Repeat to make eight A strip sets total. Cut strip sets into eighty-eight 3-1⁄2"-wide A segments.

100549682_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, join two light green plaid 2-1⁄2×42" strips and one purple plaid 4-1⁄2×42" strip to make Strip Set B. Press seams toward purple plaid. Repeat to make four B strip sets total. Cut strip sets into twenty-two 6-1⁄2"-wide B segments.

100549683_d2_600.jpg

3. Using green print 4-1⁄2×42" strips instead of purple plaid strips and referring to Diagram 3, repeat Step 2 to make four C strip sets total. Cut strip sets into twenty-two 6-1⁄2"-wide C segments.

100549684_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together two A segments and one B segment to make Block A. Press seams in one direction. Block A should be 8-1⁄2×12 -1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 22 A blocks total.

100549685_d4_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, join two A segments and one C segment to make Block B. Press seams in one direction. Block B should be 8-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 22 B blocks total.

100549686_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and setting rectangles in eight horizontal rows.

100549687_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting rectangles. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Lisa Bee-Wilson stitched a large paisley shape in the setting rectangles and used a zigzag pattern to fill the blocks.