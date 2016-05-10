If you've got a stash of fabric scraps, this is the perfect project for you to put them to good use.

Designer: Mabeth Oxenreider

Materials

1⁄2 yard purple print (inner border)

2⁄3 yard gold print (middle border, piping)

2-1⁄4 yards green print (outer border, binding)

8 yards total assorted light, medium, and dark prints (blocks)

7-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

90×108" batting

Finished quilt: 84×102"

Finished blocks: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut border, piping, and binding pieces in the following order. Cutting instructions for individual blocks follow in each section.

From purple print, cut:

9--1-1⁄2×42" strips for inner border

From gold print, cut:

9--1-1⁄4×42" strips for middle border

10--3⁄4×42" strips for piping

From green print, cut:

10--4-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

10--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Cut and Assemble Four-Patch Blocks

From assorted prints, cut:

4--3-1⁄2" squares

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together squares in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Sew together pairs to make a Four-Patch block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

trail-mix-1-converted_600.jpg

2. Repeat cutting instructions and Step 1 to make 32 Four-Patch blocks total.

Cut and Assemble Double Four-Patch Blocks

From assorted prints, cut:

2--3-1⁄2" squares

8--2" squares

1. Join four 2" squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Press seams in opposite directions. Sew together pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Four-Patch unit.

trail-mix-2-converted_600.jpg

2. Sew together two 3-1⁄2" squares and two Four-Patch units in pairs (Diagram 3). Press seams toward 3-1⁄2" squares. Join pairs to make a Double Four-Patch block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

trail-mix-3-converted_600.jpg

3. Repeat cutting instructions and steps 1 and 2 to make 38 Double Four-Patch blocks total.

Cut and Assemble Triple Four-Patch Blocks

From one assorted print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2" squares

4--2" squares

From one medium or dark print, cut:

1--1-1⁄4×12" strip

From one light print, cut:

1--1-1⁄4×12" strip

1. Aligning long edges, sew together the medium or dark print 1-1⁄4×12" strip and the light print 1-1⁄4×12" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 4). Press seam toward darker strip. Cut strip set into eight 1-1⁄4"-wide segments.

trail-mix-4-converted_600.jpg

2. Sew together two Step 1 segments as shown (Diagram 5) to make a Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Four-Patch units total.

trail-mix-5-converted_600.jpg

Strip-piecing method: To speed up the cutting and piecing of the Four-Patch units, Mabeth suggests using a strip-piecing technique. After assembling a strip set, cut it in half. Layer the two halves with right sides together, making sure the light strip from one half is atop the dark strip from the other half (Diagram 6). Because the seam allowances are pressed toward the dark strip, they're now in opposite directions, causing the two halves to "lock" in place. Cut the layered strip set into 1-1⁄4"-wide segments; then sew the layered segments together along one edge to make Four-Patch units. Carefully handle the segments as you move them to the sewing machine so you don't "unlock" the seams.

trail-mix-6-converted_600.jpg

3. Sew together two Four-Patch units and two 2" squares in pairs (Diagram 7; note placement of light squares in Four-Patch units). Press seams toward 2" squares. Join pairs to make a Double Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 31⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Double Four-Patch unit.

trail-mix-7-converted_600.jpg

4. Sew together two Double Four-Patch units and two 3-1⁄2" squares in pairs (Diagram 8). Press seams toward 3-1⁄2" squares. Join pairs to make a Triple Four-Patch block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

trail-mix-8-converted_600.jpg

5. Repeat cutting instructions and steps 1 through 4 to make 44 Triple Four-Patch blocks total.

Cut and Assemble Double Nine-Patch Blocks

From one medium or dark print, cut:

4--1-1⁄2" squares

From each of two medium or dark prints and two light prints, cut:

2--1-1⁄4" squares

From one light print, cut:

5--1-1⁄2" squares

From assorted prints, cut:

2--2" squares

From one assorted print, cut:

4--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

1. Sew together two medium or dark print 1-1⁄4" squares and two light print 1-1⁄4" squares in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Sew together pairs to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 9). Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Four-Patch unit.

trail-mix-9-converted_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 10, lay out four medium or dark print 1-1⁄2" squares and five light print 1-1⁄2" squares in three rows. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams toward darker squares. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. Press seams in one direction. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

trail-mix-10-converted_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 11, lay out two 2" squares, two Four-Patch units, one Nine-Patch unit, and four 2×3-1⁄2" rectangles in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward rectangles. Join rows to make a Double Nine-Patch block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

trail-mix-11-converted_600.jpg

4. Repeat cutting instructions and steps 1 through 3 to make 24 Double Nine-Patch blocks total.

Cut and Assemble Nine-Patch Blocks

From one assorted print, cut:

1--3-1⁄2" square

4--2" squares

From a second assorted print, cut:

4--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

1. Referring to Diagram 12, lay out four 2" squares, the 3-1⁄2" square, and four 2×3-1⁄2" rectangles. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward darker pieces. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

trail-mix-12-converted_600.jpg

2. Repeat cutting instructions and Step 1 to make 42 Nine-Patch blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 32 Four-Patch blocks, 38 Double Four-Patch blocks, 44 Triple Four-Patch blocks, 24 Double Nine-Patch blocks, and 42 Nine-Patch blocks in 15 horizontal rows.

trail-mix-quilt-assembly-option-converted_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 72-1⁄2×90-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece purple print 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2×92-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×72-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew short inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Join long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece gold print 1-1⁄4×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄4×94" middle border strips

2--1-1⁄4×74-1⁄2" middle border strips

4. Sew short middle border strips to short edges of quilt center. Join long middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

5. Cut and piece green print 4-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2×102" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2×76" outer border strips

6. Sew short outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Join long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Mabeth machine-quilted parallel lines, cables, and swirls across her quilt top, diagonally orienting her stitches along the same lines as the Triple Four-Patch blocks. She extended her designs onto the borders.

3. Cut and piece gold print 3⁄4×42" strips to make:

1--3⁄4×385" piping strip

4. With wrong side inside, fold and press piping strip in half lengthwise to make 3⁄8"-wide piping.

5. Aligning raw edges and using a 1⁄4" seam, baste piping to quilt top.

6. Bind with green print binding strips. Note: About 1⁄8" of the gold piping will show between quilt top and binding edge once binding is turned back.