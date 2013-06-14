Sweet Retreat Bed Quilt

Treat yourself to a room makeover complete with a pieced coverlet in flirty florals, dainty checks, and pretty prairie points.

Designer: Holly Holderman of Lakehouse Dry Goods

Quiltmaker: Kathleen Nitzche

Machine Quilter: Cheryl Winslow

Materials

5-1/2 yards white tone-on-tone (Irish Chain blocks, setting blocks)

2-3/8 yards small floral (Irish Chain blocks, setting blocks, prairie points)

1/2 yard each of pink tone-on-tone, gold tone-on-tone, and gold gingham (Irish Chain blocks)

1/4 yard each of dark pink tone-on-tone and pink gingham (Irish Chain blocks)

1-1/3 yards large floral (setting squares)

7-1/4 yards backing fabric

87" square batting

Finished quilt: 82" square

Finished blocks: 8" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white tone-on-tone, cut:

6--6-1/2x42" strips

2--4-1/2x42" strips

4--3-1/2x42" strips

18--2-1/2x42" strips

9--1-1/4x42" binding strips

34--1-1/2x42" strips

16--4-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles

4--4-1/2" squares

From small floral, cut:

6--2-1/2x42" strips

19--1-1/2x42" strips

156--2-1/2" squares for prairie points

From each of pink tone-on-tone, gold tone-on-tone, and gold gingham, cut:

8--1-1/2x42" strips

From each of dark pink tone-on-tone and pink gingham, cut:

4--1-1/2x42" strips

From large floral, fussy-cut:

16--8-1/2" squares

Assemble Setting Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two small floral 1-1/2x42" strips and one white tone-on-tone 6-1/2x42" strip to make Strip Set A. Press seams toward floral strips. Repeat to make a second Strip Set A.

img_sweet-retreatlg_3a.jpg

2. Cut A strip sets into fifty 1-1/2"-wide A segments total.

3. Join two white tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strips, two small floral 1-1/2x42" strips, and one white tone-on-tone 4-1/2x42" strip to make Strip Set B (Diagram 2). Press seams toward floral strips. Repeat to make a second Strip Set B.

img_sweet-retreatlg_3b.jpg

4. Cut B strip sets into fifty 1-1/2"-wide B segments total.

5. Sew together three white tone-on-tone 2-1/2x42" strips and two small floral 1-1/2x42" strips to make Strip Set C (Diagram 3). Press seams toward floral strips. Repeat to make a second Strip Set C.

img_sweet-retreatlg_3c.jpg

6. Cut C strip sets into fifty 1-1/2"-wide C segments total.

7. Join two white tone-on-tone 3-1/2x42" strips and one small floral 2-1/2x42" strip to make Strip Set D (Diagram 4). Press seams toward floral strip. Repeat to make a second Strip Set D.

img_sweet-retreatlg_3d.jpg

8. Cut D strip sets into twenty-five 2-1/2"-wide D segments total.

9. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together two each of A, B, and C segments and one D segment to make a setting block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 25 setting blocks total.

img_sweet-retreatlg_3e.jpg

Assemble Four-Patch Units

1. Sew together a dark pink tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strip and a pink tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strip to make a pink Strip Set E (Diagram 6). Press seam toward dark pink strip.

img_sweet-retreatlg_4a.jpg

2. Cut pink E strip set into twenty-five 1-1/2"-wide E segments total.

3. Join two E segments to make a dark pink Four-Patch unit (Diagram 7). Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 10 dark pink Four-Patch units total (save five remaining E segments to make dark pink half blocks).

img_sweet-retreatlg_4b.jpg

4. Using a pink tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strip and a pink gingham 1-1/2x42" strip, repeat steps 1 through 3 to make 10 pink Four-Patch units (save five remaining E segments to make pink half blocks).

5. Using gold tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strips and gold gingham 1-1/2x42" strips, repeat Step 1 to make two gold E strip sets.

6. Cut gold E strip sets into fifty 1-1/2"-wide E segments total. Repeat Step 3 to make 20 gold Four-Patch units (save 10 remaining E segments to make gold half blocks).

Assemble F Segments

1. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together two white tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strips and one small floral 1-1/2x42" strip to make Strip Set F. Press seams toward floral strip. Repeat to make seven F strip sets total.

img_sweet-retreatlg_5.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 8, cut F strip sets into eighty 2-1/2"-wide F segments (wide) and forty 1-1/2"-wide F segments (narrow).

Assemble Irish Chain Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 9, sew together a dark pink tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strip, white tone-on-tone 6-1/2x42" strip, and pink tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strip to make Strip Set G. Press seams away from white strip.

img_sweet-retreatlg_6a.jpg

2. Cut G strip set into twenty-five 1-1/2"-wide G segments total.

3. Join four white tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strips, one dark pink tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strip, one pink tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strip, and one small floral 2-1/2x42" strip to make Strip Set H (Diagram 10). Press seams away from white strips.

img_sweet-retreatlg_6b.jpg

4. Cut H strip set into twenty-five 1-1/2"-wide H segments total.

5. Sew together three white tone-on-tone 2-1/2x42" strips, one dark pink tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strip, and one pink tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strip to make Strip Set I (Diagram 11). Press seams away from white strips.

img_sweet-retreatlg_6c.jpg

6. Cut I strip set into twenty-five 1-1/2"-wide I segments total.

7. Referring to Diagram 12, lay out two each of G, H, I, and wide F segments; and one dark pink Four-Patch unit in vertical rows. Sew together pieces in middle row; press seams toward Four-Patch unit. Join rows to make a dark pink Irish Chain block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_sweet-retreatlg_6d.jpg

8. Repeat Step 7 to make 10 dark pink Irish Chain blocks total.

9. Referring to Diagram 13, lay out one each of E, G, H, and I segments, and two narrow F segments in horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in bottom row. Join rows to make a dark pink half block. Press seams in one direction. The half block should be 8-1/2x4-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_sweet-retreatlg_6e.jpg

10. Repeat Step 9 to make five dark pink half blocks total.

11. Using pink tone-on-tone instead of dark pink tone-on-tone and pink gingham instead of pink tone-on-tone, repeat steps 1 through 10 to make 10 pink Irish Chain blocks (Diagram 14) and five pink half blocks.

img_sweet-retreatlg_6f.jpg

12. Using gold tone-on-tone instead of dark pink tone-on-tone and gold gingham instead of pink tone-on-tone, repeat Step 1 to make two G strip sets. Cut into fifty 1-1/2"-wide G segments total.

13. Using gold tone-on-tone instead of dark pink tone-on-tone and gold gingham instead of pink tone-on-tone, repeat Step 3 to make two H strip sets. Cut into fifty 1-1/2"-wide H segments total.

14. Using gold tone-on-tone instead of dark pink tone-on-tone and gold gingham instead of pink tone-on-tone, repeat Step 5 to make two I strip sets. Cut into fifty 1-1/2"-wide I segments total.

15. Referring to Diagram 15, repeat Step 7 to make 20 gold Irish Chain blocks total.

img_sweet-retreatlg_6g.jpg

16. Repeat Step 9 to make 10 gold half blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Irish Chain blocks, half blocks, setting blocks, large floral 8-1/2" squares, and white tone-on-tone 4-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles and 4-1/2" squares in 11 rows.

img_sweet-retreatlg_7.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Cheryl Winslow stitched through the centers of the pink and gold 1-1/2" squares, making an 8" diagonal grid (Quilting Diagram). In each fussy-cut floral setting square, she outline-quilted around the rose motif, and in the remaining areas, she stitched a fleur-de-lis design.

img_sweet-retreatlg_8a.jpg

3. Fold a small floral 2-1/2" square in half, then in half again, and press to make a prairie point (Diagram 16). Repeat to make 156 prairie points total.

img_sweet-retreatlg_8b.jpg

4. Trim quilt top even with batting and backing. Lay out 39 prairie points on each edge of quilt top, aligning raw edges and starting about 1" from each corner (Diagram 17). Baste in place.

img_sweet-retreatlg_8c.jpg

5. Using diagonal seams, sew together white tone-on-tone 1-1/4x42" strips to make one long binding strip. With right sides together, sew binding strip to quilt edges, overlapping strips at corners. Turn binding strip entirely to quilt back, exposing prairie points. Turn under raw edge of binding strip and hand-sew in place.