Blocks in alternating colorways create the look of movement on a bed-size quilt.

Designer: Sarah J. Maxwell of Designs by Sarah J (designsbysarahj.com)

Finished size: 96-1/4" square

Finished block: 24" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1-3/4 yards periwinkle print (A blocks)

1-3/4 yards solid navy (A blocks, binding)

3/4 yard solid turquoise (A blocks)

3/8 yard turquoise print (A blocks)

3/8 yard gray-and-white print (A blocks)

1-3/4 yards coral print (B blocks)

1-1/4 yards solid orange (B blocks)

1-1/4 yards solid light gray (B blocks)

3/4 yard aqua print (B blocks)

3/8 yard solid aqua (B blocks)

3/8 yard white floral (B blocks)

8-3/4 yards backing fabric

105" square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From periwinkle print, cut:

4—17-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 16 large triangles total

8—8-1/2" squares

From solid navy, cut:

10—2-1/2×42" binding strips

16—8-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 32 medium triangles total

From gray print, cut:

8—9-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 32 small triangles total

32—4-1/2" squares

From solid turquoise, cut:

32—4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 64 extra-small triangles total

From turquoise print, cut:

2—4-1/2×42" strips

From gray-and-white print, cut:

2—4-1/2×42" strips

From coral print, cut:

4—17-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 16 large triangles total

8—8-1/2" squares

From solid orange, cut:

16—8-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 32 medium triangles total

From solid light gray, cut:

8—9-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 32 small triangles total

32—4-1/2" squares

From aqua print, cut:

32—4-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 64 extra-small triangles total

From solid aqua, cut:

2—4-1/2×42" strips

From white floral, cut:

2—4-1/2×42" strips

Assemble A Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Gather a periwinkle print large triangle and two solid navy medium triangles. Referring to Diagram 1, sew a medium triangle to each short edge of the large triangle to make a large Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 16-1/2×8-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 large Flying Geese units total.

Supernova

2. Gather a gray print small triangle and two solid turquoise extra-small triangles. Referring to Diagram 2, sew an extra-small triangle to each short edge of the small triangle to make a small Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 8-1/2×4-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 32 small Flying Geese units total.

Supernova

3. Sew together a turquoise print 4-1/2×42" strip and a gray-and-white print 4-1/2×42" strip to make Strip Set A (Diagram 3). Repeat to make a second Strip Set A. Cut strip sets into sixteen 4-1/2"-wide A segments total.

Supernova

4. Sew together two A segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 4). The unit should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight Four-Patch units total.

Supernova

5. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out four small Flying Geese units, four gray print 4-1/2" squares, and one Four-Patch unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a star unit. The unit should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight star units total.

Supernova

6. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out two large Flying Geese units, one periwinkle print 8-1/2" square, and one star unit in two rows (note orientation of Four-Patch unit). Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make Block A. The block should be 24-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight A blocks total.

Supernova

Assemble B Blocks

1. Referring to Assemble A Blocks, Step 1, use coral print large triangles and solid orange medium triangles to make 16 large Flying Geese units.

2. Referring to Assemble A Blocks, Step 2, use solid light gray small triangles and aqua print extra-small triangles to make 32 small Flying Geese units.

3. Referring to Assemble A Blocks, steps 3 and 4, use solid aqua 4-1/2×42" strips and white floral 4-1/2×42" strips to make two B strip sets. Cut strip sets into sixteen 4-1/2"-wide B segments. Sew together B segments in pairs to make eight Four-Patch units.

4. Referring to Diagram 7, lay out four small Flying Geese units, four solid light gray 4-1/2" squares, and one Four-Patch unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a star unit. The unit should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight star units total.

Supernova

5. Referring to Diagram 8, lay out two large Flying Geese units , one coral print 8-1/2" square, and one star unit in two rows (note orientation of Four-Patch unit). Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make Block B. The block should be 24-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight B blocks total.

Supernova

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A and B blocks in four rows, alternating blocks as shown.

Supernova

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Sarabeth Rebe machine-quilted a double swirl design across the quilt top.

3. Bind with solid navy binding strips.