Summer Salsa
Stitch up Nine-Patch blocks and combine them with setting squares for an easy checkerboard-style quilt.
Designer: Kathie Holland
Materials
- 7--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted red prints (blocks)
- 7⁄8 yard white polka dot (blocks)
- 3-7⁄8 yards red floral (setting squares, setting and corner triangles, binding)
- 3 yards yellow print (setting squares)
- 7-1⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 85×94" batting
Finished quilt: 77×85-1⁄2" (double-bed size with 10-1⁄2" drop)
Finished block: 6" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From each of seven assorted red prints, cut:
- 3--2-1⁄2×21" strips
From white polka dot, cut:
- 21--2-1⁄2×21" strips
From red floral, cut:
- 9--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
- 9--9-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an × for 36 setting triangles total (you will use 34)
- 44--6-1⁄2" setting squares
- 2--5-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total
From yellow print, cut:
- 90--6-1⁄2" setting squares
Assemble Blocks
1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two matching red print 2-1⁄2×21" strips and one white polka dot 2-1⁄2×21" strip to make strip set A. Press seams toward red print strips. Cut strip set into eight 2-1⁄2"-wide A segments.
2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together two white polka dot 2-1⁄2×21" strips and one red print 2-1⁄2×21" strip (same print as in Step 1) to make strip set B. Press seams toward red prints. Cut strip set into four 2-1⁄2"-wide B segments.
3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together two A segments and one B segment to make a Nine-Patch block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching Nine-Patch blocks total.
4. Repeat steps 1–3 with each assorted red print to make 28 Nine-Patch blocks total (seven sets of four matching blocks).
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Nine-Patch Blocks, yellow print setting squares, and red floral setting squares and setting triangles in 18 diagonal rows.
2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting squares. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add red floral corner triangles to complete quilt top. Press seams toward corner triangles.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired. Lorre Fleming machine-quilted an allover feather design (Quilting Diagram).
3. Bind with red floral binding strips.