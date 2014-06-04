Summer Salsa

Stitch up Nine-Patch blocks and combine them with setting squares for an easy checkerboard-style quilt.

Designer: Kathie Holland

Materials

7--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted red prints (blocks)

7⁄8 yard white polka dot (blocks)

3-7⁄8 yards red floral (setting squares, setting and corner triangles, binding)

3 yards yellow print (setting squares)

7-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

85×94" batting

Finished quilt: 77×85-1⁄2" (double-bed size with 10-1⁄2" drop)

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each of seven assorted red prints, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×21" strips

From white polka dot, cut:

21--2-1⁄2×21" strips

From red floral, cut:

9--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

9--9-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an × for 36 setting triangles total (you will use 34)

44--6-1⁄2" setting squares

2--5-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From yellow print, cut:

90--6-1⁄2" setting squares

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two matching red print 2-1⁄2×21" strips and one white polka dot 2-1⁄2×21" strip to make strip set A. Press seams toward red print strips. Cut strip set into eight 2-1⁄2"-wide A segments.

100526924_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together two white polka dot 2-1⁄2×21" strips and one red print 2-1⁄2×21" strip (same print as in Step 1) to make strip set B. Press seams toward red prints. Cut strip set into four 2-1⁄2"-wide B segments.

100526925_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together two A segments and one B segment to make a Nine-Patch block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching Nine-Patch blocks total.

100526926_d3_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 with each assorted red print to make 28 Nine-Patch blocks total (seven sets of four matching blocks).

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Nine-Patch Blocks, yellow print setting squares, and red floral setting squares and setting triangles in 18 diagonal rows.

100526927_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting squares. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add red floral corner triangles to complete quilt top. Press seams toward corner triangles.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Lorre Fleming machine-quilted an allover feather design (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with red floral binding strips.