Suite Dreams

Lighten up a guest room with a 1930s bed quilt edged with random reproduction pastel prints.

Materials

3 -7⁄8 yards white print (blocks, setting squares)

3 -1⁄2 yards total assorted pink, blue, green, peach, red, purple, and yellow prints (blocks, outer border)

1- 1⁄4 yards blue print (inner border, binding)

8 yards backing fabric

96×106" batting

Finished quilt: 90×100"

Finished block: 10" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order.

From white print, cut:

28--10- 1⁄2" squares

56--3×14" strips

From assorted prints, cut:

Enough 9 -1⁄2"-wide strips in lengths varying from 6" to 15" to equal 365" for outer border

28 sets of two matching 3×14" strips

From blue print, cut:

10--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

8--1 -1⁄2×42" strips for inner border

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, join two matching print 3×14" strips and two white print 3×14" strips to make a strip set. Press seams toward print strips.

100234760_600.jpg

2. Cut strip set into four 3"-wide segments.

3. Lay out segments (Diagram 2) and sew together to make a 16-Patch block. Press seams in one direction. The 16-Patch block should be 10- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100234761_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 to make twenty-eight 16-Patch blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out twenty-eight 16-Patch blocks alternating with twenty-eight white print 10- 1⁄2" squares in eight horizontal rows.

100234762_600.jpg

2. Sew together the pieces in each row. Press seams toward 16-Patch blocks. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 70-1⁄2×80-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece blue print 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2×80-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×72-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Join short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 72- 1⁄2×82- 1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Sew together assorted print 9 -1⁄2"-wide strips of varying lengths to make:

2--9-1⁄2×90-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--9-1⁄2×82-1⁄2" outer border strips

4. Sew short outer border strips to side edges of quilt center. Join long outer border strips to top and bottom edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. The 16-Patch blocks are machine-quilted with a curved outline stitch, the setting squares with a traditional medallion design, and the border with a meandering feather pattern.